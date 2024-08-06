DJ’s Camp report August 6th

Hey all,



Little tip for everyone tommorw who might be going, practice starts 30 mins before your ticket says. It’s on the website but not the tickets.



Falcons came out at 9:30, Dolphins at 10:15.



I wanted to go go see the dline vrs Oline drills because I hate the wide receiver vrs corner stuff. Scared of injury.





As I mentioned before there were no beat writers in the end zone in the Sun.





Long story short, Robert Jones dominated his reps, Paul our rook did the same except one bad loss, Liam got beat multiple times. Didn’t see brewer, probably my fault.



Body check… Not sure why Tart got a supposed late start in camp performance but he’s in much better condition then he was last year with the titans, Calais does not look like what someone reported when he signed which was over 300lbs, he is not.



#43 Maitre Wisconsin kid, he is light once I took a closer look, that’s just his frame, but the kid works on his own when others are playing with their balls.



I’m deleting a lot of notes that I already talked about in the main thread. Don’t want to be redundant.





Austin Jackson, talk about beating your man to the point, he has learned well from the teachings of armstead who stresses this technique, Austin took it to the extreme, I challenge anyone that has seen a tackle run to the def end before he makes his first move quicker and more succinct, it was a very cool conscious technique and I hope to see this technique displayed in real games.



I’ve talked about the dline and Oline drills enough, but one thing about Paul, he is chippy man, he don’t like you when he plays. I dig it.



Just not gonna bore you with play by play stuff that isn’t relevant or doesn’t move the needle in this type of practice.



Skylar getting better at the bread and butter deep in cut that Tua has mastered.





Also Skylar to River rolling right on a designed rollout, River running with him all the way across the field, step for step with Skylar and he nails the throw on the run.





Don’t think Tua can make that throw.



2nd team center launches a snap over and qbs head, don’t care really



Hill should get orange jersey cause he was catching passes from Skylar and white, dude worked hard today.



White to river on a deep out route, I note it cause it was nice



As the period ends refs converge to discuss our jet motion. Didn’t see any flags on it today.



I really don’t know how Duke got the orange jersey from yesterday but I can’t watch everything, I’m sure he earned it.



So I think this is relevant now, if Wynn is not coming back for a while we’re fooked, Jones is getting all reps at left guard.

Obviously if Wynn comes back soon then Jones will go strait to right guard and put Liam on the bench. If Wynn doesn’t we need to make a move and soon, no Bs, do not let this wreck out season. I’m willing to give up asset and money.



#87 with a notable catch from Tua



All I have to say is… “Welcome to the Chop Shop” poster orange bowl get that credit, by that domain fast :)



I saw the one rep where two guys stumbled all over themselves trying to keep him from the Qb, Qb had to move quick.





Apparently he dominated except one rep on a screen for 6 where he fell for the cheese.





Don’t care:)



Good to hear our defense got the better of their offense today from multiple reports





I think the reports about Achane putting on muscle weight are false, he’s got room to grow in the upper body.



Liam allows his defender to swipe him to the ground and blows up the screen from Tua to Achane, play had no chance.



Miss communication on the Int from Tua, he takes the blame and daps River, you know that dude was in the right place





He’s our #4, Odell better come back soon.





Berrios had a nice practice yesterday, I missed him today, despite what anyone says (Ralf from 3pc) he’s making the team



Washington with a nice catch on a deep out



Great blocking on a red zone outside run for 6 by Achane.



Not something I have seen reported, Tua went to Mostert on 4 consecutive pass plays for decent yardage each time… 4 times in a row, full display, crossing route, check down curl, flat route and quick out route.





Mostert has been working on his hands for two years and it’s showing well, all other backs drop passes.



River for 6 on a beautiful slant pattern.



Mike white has one speed on his balls..



I’ll give you one with conspiracy theory, They are not showing Jonuu Smith in any way shape or form. They are hiding this player.





I want to ignore what I saw at the end with the falcons running full team organized sprints and over a dozen players staying after working on their craft while the lone dolphin Willie snead was on the jugs.





It’s embarrassing and if we fail this year this is what we look at with the head coach.



Se ya tommorow guys.:)