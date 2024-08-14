Dj's camp report for Wednesday 8/14

Nice to See JP dressed for practice and participating in three strait days, full go, not holding back in driills and getting some real time reps in scrimmage, if he was sore after 1 and 2 he would of been kept out.



Tua does his warm-ups at the forty yard line today, 35 yesterday.



Remember the stark difference in preparation between the offense and defense against the chargers last year? the offense came out like a machine, and the defense looked terrible and pointing fingers at each other on the field?



I would bet that doesn't happen this year, our players love this coach.



Julian Hill..Have to give credit to Grier for this find, this is physical specimen of a player who has strong work ethic, the great ones can maneuver around the field off script, we haven't seen that quite yet because the offense doesn't really operate like that, but theres gonna be times this year where Tua is gonna move off his mark and look to throw. we shall see if he is the full package.



Duke riley making calls for the first team.



Ezukanma is back again at practice full speed, with our top 3 guys on the sideline he got reps, one where he sealed of JP, got in his way, then got lifted off the ground in a get out of my way fashion..But he did his job on the play.



Skylar with a nice throw, it was refreshing to see him not throw the wide receiver screen that was covered, he looked it off in time to hit the deeper in breaking route, pet peave of mine, are qbs who throw that screen when the defender is close, Ill give him an a + for that rep.



Jalen wright cutting with quick steps upfield, holding the ball high and tight. I think he fumbled on another rep but i'm not sure if it was legit.



Needham makes his usual impact play of practice, slips the edge guy and makes the TFL, celebrates after.



Curtis Bolton does the same except through the A gap on the next play..TFL...Gets a chest bump from Weaver so you know it was good.



So I talked about this throw in the other thread and I saw travis touch on it as well, this quick out by the back leaking out was just some hi level ****. The defender was all over the back, jumped the route, but the pace Tua put on it and the location was just perfect, like he set his feet and zeroed in on this throw, you could see it from the stands, like as accurate as a laser, perfect mechanics, so fast, arm strength has def improved, best throw of the day cause it would of went for big yardage, because the defender pooped himself on the field and fell, thats called Tua yac.



Cam Smith comes up and makes a play on the flat route to the back. good to see him move at full speed, he is smooth.



I think him and Needham are your boundary backups?



Julian Hill reads that he's the hot, turns and makes the quick catch.



Chop strait up beat the left tackle, whoever that was, got put in the ''chop shop.''



David anenhi makes a nice play, he got a free run to the qb and times his jump to deflect the pass.



I did not see these drops that someone reported from Washington.



no Reek, Waddle, Odell, Berrios, River today.. so Tua still doing his thing.



last today tommorow. :)