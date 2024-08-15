Dj's camp report..Joint practice vrs Commanders.

Hey all,



Ezukanma shows the talent on some route drills, one handed pirouette catches, but dropped an easy one for 6 in the breadbasket, I'm gonna chalk that one up as it suprised him, not a fundamantal flaw, because he has good hands.



Whole practice I thought Kader had switched to offense. lol, come to find out late it was Hrley who shared the number.



Siran Neal is a big corner or safety or whatever he is. Hope he has a big impact on special teams.



I think I'm getting closer to Patrick Paul being our 3rd tackle, here's why. I don't think the rookie mistakes would be as harmful as having a drop off in physicality if we go with Lamm. I think the line would need his size and strength if armstead goes down.



Its very obvious why Armstead gets lower body injuries, his lower body is the funkiest lower body i've seen on a pro player..



Reek and River as you starting wide receivers, Liam at center.



pitch out to Mostert, Haven't seen this reported but Jonuu seals the edge drives the player out of the play then stays aggressive and throws him to the ground.



Lots of boot action by all qbs, smythe wide open for 6 from white.



End around to Jonnu, screens to Jonuu, I think because of his lower body strength and aggressive nature I think they wanna see if he can set some physical tones.



I think the 40 yard line is points this year, if you reach it dont't call plays that take while to develop, be smart, you have a weapon that is a kicker.



Reek tried to elevate on an endzone catch but couldn't come up with it.



I think if you asked Tyreek he would tell you that Tua did not overthrow him but that he didn't get off the line with the sense of urgency he usually does, still was a nice play and open, not all plays have to score to be successful.



There's a scrumm. Jonuu taking on the atlanta defense..:)



Lot of built in hot reads, so while there might not be a lot of changing the play at the LOS, there is something going on with the blitz and the hots.



Gonna see a lot of salvon Ahmed sat nite.



If that was Malik washington on the deep reception where it was stripped, he caught that, got stripped and it went out of bounds, I also think Malik let up after the catch and thats why he got stripped.



Flacons ran no huddle 70 percent of the practice.



we ran none.



Tua to reek on our bread and butter deep in route, there is an art form to this catch that reek has mastered that the other guys struggle with, he catches and braces for contact if he feels defenders close.



Reek comes back and puts a seal block on a def end and wins the rep.. He then proceeds to taunt the def end as he walks back to the huddle, signaling with his hands, ''i'm just a little guy yay big' type hand'' movement.



Jalen Wright, goodness, 2 explosive runs thru the inside, best way I can describe it is from the great movie Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise. He's told he has to learn to accelerate blindly through the smoke on the track. This rookie is accelerating through the smoke, Remember that 70 yarder he put on georgia on the first play from scrimmage?, think that.



I couldn't focus on the defense on the far side, just not possible to be accurate for me.



The only negative I saw today was the one issue we have talked about all offseason, the issue where we said we just don't know how it can be solved and thats its our biggest obstacle, that is the conflict that the qbs are going through to run this turbo fast offense and if that first read is not there, they are all struggling the next move..



You can see Tua look to his first, If its not there, then the conflict hits him, he's contemplating in the moment whether to scramble or try to go through the progression, what happens is a delay, a delay in spatial awareness in the pocket.



so, I think that is our dilemma as an offense, our kryptonite, and I think its scheme related and the construction of the offense that is verclemping the qbs.



So there needs to be some sort of conviction as to the plan. If the read is not there then move immediately off your spot, cause I don't think this turbo west coast version is made to go through progressions, but I'm just not sure either way.



Fun trip, Overall, I think because of the Improvement physically from the qb it makes us a much more dangerous team, I think with the subtraction of whats his face in philly we will see better overall team defense, I do hope Odell can make it back cause I think we need his talent at the #3 and in case of injury.