Dj's camp report Monday August 5th

It was a perfect day for practice today, overcast, not hot, wind started picking up into the practice, lets get to it.



Tua and his physique/body, I'm gonna wait until I see him up close but from a distance he looks absolutely 20 lbs lighter from where he was at the pro bowl last year.



Guess the team knew I was there and sent three rooks to do the Dougie to get the fans hyped.:)



Coach loves him the stretch period, this is where he goes up to individuals and really says some inspiring things, you can tell by the interaction the players appreciate it. Channing Tindall had a good 2-3 convo with him during stretch.



Stretch and warmup period is set up differently this year, individual units stretch together.



Drills, Ryan Crow teaching his linebackers some new drills I haven't seen before, first one is get low while moving laterally then shed and tackle the dummy, once on the ground, continue to drive your feet into the ground, so essentially your driving the player into the ground by chopping your feet after the fact.



Norman Hand is not giving up his number to Ogbah.



Tua starts out the practice really feeling himself, hopping, jumpin, dancin, hypin up his teammates, I remember talking early on with Tua, as a rookie, one of the many reasons why he shouldn't of started that year was because I felt he wouldn't feel like he deserved the start over Fitz, his humility would not allow that unless it was deserved, it was one of the reasons imo that broke him, I also talked about how he would have to have that seniority to become the leader he wants to be, well, we are finally here 5 years later, he's paid, he doesn't have to feel like they are veterans he has to acquiesce to. These things are important to him and always have been. If one believes football performance is related to confidence then you will see a substantial jump in play. besides some other things.



Tua is feeling lighter, it really is a great feeling when you get to that point, you feel better in relation to the earth and your strength and balance, and of course energy, you can tell the way he's carrying out fakes sprinting 20-30 yards downfield, running hard from drill to drill, hopping, knee lifts between reps, This specific athlete needs to be on the lighter side, smartly, it looks like he focused on the upper body to gain symmetry with the already genetically legs and calves..



Have to say the drill portion of all the units, the synchronization especially on defense, is so so much better than last year Ib can't even begin to tell you, there was a reason I sat in that endzone against the chargers shaking my head at the lack of comradery, the finger pointing, and the cluelessness on display that day, you practice sloppy you play sloppy, and I knew fangio was a scam from the get. Happy to see Weaver organizing the details of his players drills to where it is noticeable.



A new drill, I call it the donut hole, its a big 0 dummy bag that looks like a gigantic donut, linebackers aiming their tackle at the hole, wrapping and twisting alligator style, another one where linebackers are staying low, moving laterally and scooping up the ole tennis ball.. little things but I Dig it.



Cam Brown is a linear athlete, not sure how he holds up with that physique but we'll see.



A few drills by the qbs that are being emphasized, head, shoulder and feet deception. You know that quick pop pass off the play action that he throws so good?, so imagine him selling that 100 percent, pulling the ball back, then hopping in a fraction of a second to square his feet to the perimeter and loft the pass to back on the outlet screen, he's pulling the linebackers in then hitting that back with space to run. There can't be immediate pressure on this play, and Tua has to throw almost blindly over the lineman, because he's right behind the center in that area making that outlet pass once he changes his footwork, if it works in the game the defense is toast because the receivers are running deep to clear it out.



Yo!! Check this out, Weaver is having his starting defense go against, harry the ball boy running the jet sweep, Billy the assistant equip guy is at qb, the whole line is Richard, Mary, joe, bob and frank from staff, I mean of course I've seen staff do some drills but playing the role of the whole offense while doing an install and actually going full speed is a first , and man is it funny lol, ahh seeing the fat guy run the jet sweep at 100percent for him, is hilarious....... Weaver's like **** it, I don't have any offensive guys to help me line up and I aint got time to wait.



Jaelyn Phillips...Looks to the crowd and shows the double bicep pose in short shorts and a tank top, circumstances just left to go to the bathroom :)



anyways, this was pretty cool, after sprints he comes over and lines up in a pass rush drill, same side same everything, he was simulating how he got hurt on that piece of **** stadium, fans, coach, and teams turf. Over and over, pushing off that right leg first. good stuff right there....I looked very close, give him this extra month to rest and recover, then let him practice for week one, lets hope..



I do need to remember something about him watching him practice for three years, he is a perfectionist on technique and gets discouraged if he doesn't get it right, so Ill hope for week one, but it ain't gonna be week 8 I know that.



Chop.... lines up on the right, lines up on the left every other play...You can tell today is set the edge day, I see good technique with either side, setting that strong stiff arm into the tackle, keeping his leverage, eyes up, moving his feet, turning the play inside. easy peasy..Thats what pundits didn't see imo, it's not that he can't set the edge, it's just that I'm sure penn state coaches just told him to kill the qb at all costs.



Tua underthrows Reek on a deep post, Reek had his men beat, I looked up and realized flags were horizontal facing the offense, ball fluttered. It did get windy, however.



they came back to the same play a few plays later, Tua let it go so early, reek beats the double, has to adjust slightly inside and catches the top half of the ball before it hits the ground, ball fluttered too..Great anticipation, better catch.



Needham with an excellent instinctive play, cant tell much during run plays with helmets and shorts, but this was a play of note, did not take the cheese, scraped to the spot where he knew his teammates were doing their job and met the ball carries in the a gap as he tried to cut back against the formation..Hellooooo, coaches ran to him to dap him up.



#88 Fortson with a nice strong catch over the middle for 20 from Skylar, he's getting better at the bread and butter play.





Comes back to berrios on the quick slant, love that play, well executed.



Tua wanted to go long, wasn't there,, pulled it down moved a bit and hit his outlet.



Nice throw and catch to end a period from Skylar to Berrios, deep in route for 20, coverage was there, berrios blocked the defender with his body, elevated and made the catch.



wow..Great play by Kader in the endzone on a 30 yard throw from Tua, Tua testing it here in this instance, Kader pirouettes in the air, hi points it, toe taps.



#98 Jon Harris jumps and tips the pass.



#88 Fortson with a nice end zone out route, good timing, good hands on the play... Td, pass by White.



# 82, skylar to Snead I believe two short slants, 15 yards total, def playing off.



nice deep throw by Skylar down the sideline, same throw that Tua made to reek earlier, aaand Schwartz is seen headed on a bus back to cleveland. He didn't judge his own speed correctly, like all he had to do was barely slow up and let it fall in the basket, had his man beat, should of been an easy 6.



the come back to almost the same play, missed assignment on D, Skylar leads Schwartz out of bounds with the throw.



Ethan Bonner makes a play against the run, he positioned himself against the outside pitch play, he was in good position to blow it up.



really working on that fake Rpo then reset to the flat.



Tua to Hill, quick out timed up for 10, ok I've seen enough of hill.



nope, reek squats behind the tight end on the next play so no 'one can see him, turns on the jets and tua hits him just as he turns upfield, there was blocking.



#43 a few plays later, the kid from Wisconsin, walks up to the best player in the game all by himself with no help, reek gives him the shimmy shake get off, The kid flips and stays in his hip, ball is lofted up perfectly, kid elevates turns his head and perfectly knocks the ball away..



now that being said, i'm sure he knew that were gonna be many options for reek to run, so perhaps that helped, but the kid can tell his grandchildren about that one for sure.



been hearing his name a lot, anyone study him at Wisconsin? he looks like he has good size.



Tua throws a laser to Reeks fav route, deep in cut, hit him square in the face as soon as he cut, dropped it.



weavers defense doesn't allow anyone open for two consecutive plays.



Fortson catching a few passes today, but not sure about him, him or tanner battling out for the 4th.



River flashing his hands on the same play that reek dropped.



Ingold for 6 with miss direction, Tua lofted it up the sideline to Ingold.



Mostert has a few carries just get his legs warm.



Chop continues to work on setting edges..No problem.



Tanner makes a nice hand catch, first down from white on the throw, tanner extended his hands to defeat the coverage.



Tua in the red zone, good protection, nobody open, tua steps up and trys to fit the throw in a tight window at the goal line, david long extends and breaks it up. Great play.



Mike White with a good throw to #82 on a deep in route, super deep, he had to go to the ground to make the catch.



96 Pili finsihes the srimmage with a clean sack..



I'll see you tommorow with a big boy practice :) gonna get some closer looks.