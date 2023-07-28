DL This Good, Fangio This Good, Or OL And New OL Coach Still Stink?

phinsforlife
Sadly, although choice A and choice B are true, I think it is mostly choice C. Still stunned we didn't do more to help the OL, and am still stunned about who we hired as the OL coach. Fangio was such a smart hire. But for the next most important assistant coach position that really matters for the Dolphins this year, given their issues on the OL and risk to Tua, am shocked we couldn't find an OL coach with more pedigree and less stench. The stench on this guy matters too, because if it goes the wrong way, his track record just makes it easier for players to give up on him.
▪ In 11-on-11 drills, the quarterbacks were under constant pressure (with Bradley Chubb, Duke Riley and Christian Wilkins leading the way), and not many passes were attempted downfield. The Dolphins ran a lot of blitzes, and those were largely responsible for the pass rush. Miami defenders had at least 12 sacks. There were no signature highlight plays from the QBs in 11-on-11 team drills, in part because of the relentless pass rush
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article277008103.html#storylink=cpy
