Do great men make history or does history make great men?

fin007
fin007
Dec 30, 2021
Waddles contract. Did Waddle put up the great performance he did in 2023 because of who is, Waddle, or is his great performance and his great numbers because of the person throwing him the rock?
Same with Tyreek.
I say without Tua, Waddle doesn’t get the numbers he got. Same with Tyreek.
In support of this proposition, I cite to Tyreek’s numbers with Mahomes. Good but not great.
With Tua, Tyreek’s numbers are top of the line.
I would argue the same is true with Waddle. Under a different QB, Waddles numbers wouldn’t be as great.
Your position?
Tua makes those around him play better. Be great. Even the coach.
There is no right or rong (props to Ray) answer. Begin, counsel.
