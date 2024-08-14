Do not let Tua play in preseason if he will be playing with only second string offense guys

fin007
Provost at Hardball University
Club Member
- Dec 30, 2021
Report says Tua asked McD to allow him to play in preseason.
This would be a VERY BAD move if doing so means Tua will be playing with all second string guys on the O.
Hope McD does not agree to this request.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa makes preseason request to Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a request to head coach Mike McDaniel before Week 2 of the preseason.
clutchpoints.com
