Do not let Tua play in preseason if he will be playing with only second string offense guys

Report says Tua asked McD to allow him to play in preseason.

clutchpoints.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa makes preseason request to Mike McDaniel

This would be a VERY BAD move if doing so means Tua will be playing with all second string guys on the O.

Hope McD does not agree to this request.
 
