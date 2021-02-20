 Do Not Mock Me | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do Not Mock Me

We need better LB's
I know this isnt the draft forum but it is the offseason... so take that, take that, take that, take that. It was mostly for value. I personally do not think Najee Harris lasts to the 2nd round like in these mocks... same goes for Alex Leatherwood.

I’m not so sure I would be on board here but I guess you didn’t have the ability to make any trades.

Mock #1 - Doesn’t bring any WR help and Deonte Brown might be undraftable after his performance at the Senior Bowl.

Mock #2 - I personally don’t think Leatherwood is worth #36 and I would have looked for a Grant replacement.

Mock #3 - The one I could live with the most. Slater is probably going to move inside and can play Center so that gives us tremendous flexibility. TE feels like a luxury pick and Harris at 50, well you said it already.

Mock #4 - Surtain is great value at 18 but again a luxury pick unless we are moving on from somebody. Tucker doesn’t seem to fit the body profile of linemen they have been bringing in. Would have preferred a RB at 36 because Hubbard was awful in the few games he played this year.
 
These are always fun to do. I've noticed when I've traded back to #8 with Carolina that all three wide receivers -- Smith, Chase and Waddle are gone.

This site has Harris available in R3 sometimes as well, which I agree with you won't happen. Sometimes Surtain is there at #18, which would be interesting if that actually happened.
 
illscriptures said:
I know this isnt the draft forum but it is the offseason... so take that, take that, take that, take that. It was mostly for value. I personally do not think Najee Harris lasts to the 2nd round like in these mocks... same goes for Alex Leatherwood.

I like the first one

Rousseau and Phillips coming off the edges would a hand full
They never got to play together in college which is a shame
 
