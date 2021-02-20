Do Not Mock Me

I’m not so sure I would be on board here but I guess you didn’t have the ability to make any trades.



Mock #1 - Doesn’t bring any WR help and Deonte Brown might be undraftable after his performance at the Senior Bowl.



Mock #2 - I personally don’t think Leatherwood is worth #36 and I would have looked for a Grant replacement.



Mock #3 - The one I could live with the most. Slater is probably going to move inside and can play Center so that gives us tremendous flexibility. TE feels like a luxury pick and Harris at 50, well you said it already.



Mock #4 - Surtain is great value at 18 but again a luxury pick unless we are moving on from somebody. Tucker doesn’t seem to fit the body profile of linemen they have been bringing in. Would have preferred a RB at 36 because Hubbard was awful in the few games he played this year.