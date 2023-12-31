Do not resign Tua

This offensive system is EXTREMELY QB friendly. It does require a cerebral QB however. McDaniel has turned an average, immobile QB from an average, meh guy to a top 10 QB. Imagine what he can do with an actual good QB who ya know, can stand in the pocket for longer than 2.5 seconds.Imagine having an NFL QB who cannot get hit. WTF? Allen/Hurts/LJ/Mahomes/Burrow are monsters. They can extend plays and put their teams on their backs. Oh and their fans dont cringe when they get tackled (well Burrow maybeTua is what he will always be.. He cannot get hit, he needs to get the ball out in under 2.5 seconds, he cannot escape with his legs, he lacks any mobility, he cannot extend plays, he absolutely shits the bed against top teams. Someone look it up, his record against winning teams is something like 3-12Sign Russ or Kirk who has balled in the playoffsIf you're a fan of Tua, that's awesome.. Just know, he is not capable of LEADING this team to a super bowl. He needs an opportunistic defense and almost perfect OL play.The quicker we rip the bandaid off, the better it will be in the long run