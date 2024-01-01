Do Sign Tua

Sorry, had to post this due to all the simply uneducated crap I've seen regarding our QB.The score should have been 30-56, but 2 td passes were dropped.Just curious, would all the silly nannies be crying if Tua's stats read 275yds and 4 tds? Would 30 points be acceptable on the #1 ranked defense when your offense has 5 starters out (we start 11 in case peeps forgot).If our defense actually showed up and 30 points got us the win, what would the narrative be?? Time to put Tua on the waiver wire?I'm sorry, but we can't expect Tua to repeat that masterpiece from last year. Ironically, it wouldn't have even won us the game yesterday. Scoring 57 points is pretty rare in the NFL.Top 5 in every single category, and the naysayers are like "he was a ghost on defense today....didn't tackle Lamar once".Ok I'm done.