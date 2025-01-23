 Do The Dolphins Need A Big #2 or #3 Outside WR? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do The Dolphins Need A Big #2 or #3 Outside WR?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
4,203
Reaction score
7,733
Age
48
Location
san diego
The team was/is all smurfs at the WR position: Tyreek, Waddle, Berrios, Cracraft, Washington, OBJ, and even Achane. Heck, as far as TE's go, Jonnu Smith isn't all that big either. And the other WR we drafted, Tahj Washington, also fit the smurf mold.

Seems obvious Miami needs that big WR option, right?

Here is where I speak out of both sides of my mouth. I have little trust or faith in the personnel decisions our team makes.

However, that does not mean everything they do is wrong, or that they don't do certain things for certain reasons.

All the big classic outside WRs we have brought in have failed. Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen, Cedric Wilson to some degree, even Ezukanma can't get off the bench. The rookie that did well for us, on the other hand, and outproduced all these guys right away with no experience, was Malik Washington, who is of course a smurf, actually a super smurf, he is listed at 5'8 so that means he is probably 5'6-5'7!

Granted, this being our data set, it is hard to know if these bigger guys didn't work out here because they stink, or it is a function of the structure of our offense?

I think given how our offense works, the classic big outside WR just does not fit with what we do or what Tua's strengths are. Most of what we do are basically slot receiver type of routes. Quick passes that rely on route running and timing. A lot of in breaking throws. And sideways stuff. The ball does not get pushed downfield or outside the numbers a lot - that is not Tua's strength. The big outside WR types, that are fast, but not as quick, the balls being thrown to them tend to be big arm throws. Outside the numbers, and downfield. That is stuff we just do not do a lot of, and it is not Tua's strength.

Interestingly, last year, when we did add a #3, they went with OBJ, who although he stinks, was back in that smurf mode. Route runner at this point in his career, as opposed to downfield guy. He was often used out of the slot, and everything thrown to him too was short. Even on a roster full of smurfs, the big #3 WR addition was another smurf, which tells you something. They have determined this is the WR profile that fits our offense.

So maybe this is the answer. Although in theory the classic big outside WR seems like a big need for our offense and a nice thing to have (for example near the end zone would rather throw a fade to one of these guys than Tyreek), maybe they just don't fit well with the structure of our offense and what Tua's strengths are?

Which means the team in this case is being rational with regard to the type of receivers on the team, and that is the answer?
 
Last edited:
Yes they definitely need a big X WR. On top of the 20+ other needs. Just don't have the resources to fill even 1/3 of them this off-season
 
Dolphins need depth. That's one thing. They have sht depth at receiver. Depth does not mean they should draft some garbage Ezukandma in 7th round just be able to say look we have depth. It means they need 2-3 more #1 wide receivers. That's depth.
Second problem is the team does not seem willing to cater to Tyreek's needs for targets any longer. So they may need to replace him. They do not want to work with him.
None of this matters because Dolphins have a failed starting quarterback. Getting a receiver will not help with that.
 
phinsforlife said:
The team was/is all smurfs at the WR position: Tyreek, Waddle, Berrios, Cracraft, Washington, OBJ, and even Achane. Heck, as far as TE's go, Jonnu Smith isn't all that big either. And the other WR we drafted, Tahj Washington, also fit the smurf mold.

Seems obvious Miami needs that big WR option, right?

Here is where I speak out of both sides of my mouth. I have little trust or faith in the personnel decisions our team makes.

However, that does not mean everything they do is wrong, or that they don't do certain things for certain reasons.

All the big classic outside WRs we have brought in have failed. Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen, Cedric Wilson to some degree, even Ezukanma can't get off the bench. The rookie that did well for us, on the other hand, and outproduced all these guys right away with no experience, was Malik Washington, who is of course a smurf, actually a super smurf, he is listed at 5'8 so that means he is probably 5'6-5'7!

Granted, this being our data set, it is hard to know if these bigger guys didn't work out here because they stink, or it is a function of the structure of our offense?

I think given how our offense works, the classic big outside WR just does not fit with what we do or what Tua's strengths are. Most of what we do are basically slot receiver type of routes. Quick passes that rely on route running and timing. A lot of in breaking throws. And sideways stuff. The ball does not get pushed downfield or outside the numbers a lot - that is not Tua's strength. The big outside WR types, that are fast, but not as quick, the balls being thrown to them tend to be big arm throws. Outside the numbers, and downfield. That is stuff we just do not do a lot of, and it is not Tua's strength.

Interestingly, last year, when we did add a #3, they went with OBJ, who although he stinks, was back in that smurf mode. Route runner at this point in his career, as opposed to downfield guy. He was often used out of the slot, and everything thrown to him too was short. Even on a roster full of smurfs, the big #3 WR addition was another smurf, which tells you something. They have determined this is the WR profile that fits our offense.

So maybe this is the answer. Although in theory the classic big outside WR seems like a big need for our offense and a nice thing to have (for example near the end zone would rather throw a fade to one of these guys than Tyreek), maybe they just don't fit well with the structure of our offense and what Tua's strengths are?

Which means the team in this case is being rational with regard to the type of receivers on the team, and that is the answer?
Click to expand...

tall WRs have skillsets/abilities the smurfs don't have. Fades is #1. Jump balls, which NFL fans see every game/every week. even without blazing speed, they can be a deep threat. I want a WR room with a variety of skills/types, just like other NFL teams. Doesn't have to be #13, doesn't have to be #1 WR. He DOES have to be good enough to get the DC's attention and force the D to know where he is.
 
phinsforlife said:
As in we definitely need a big one, or we definitely don't and the smurfs make sense given the structure of our offense and what Tua's strengths are?
Click to expand...
I think incorporating a taller receiver would benefit this offense. I’m not saying we need a T Higgins although I would love that, but an above average possession type receiver with good hands, one who runs good routes and who can catch the goddamn ball.
 
phinsforlife said:
The team was/is all smurfs at the WR position: Tyreek, Waddle, Berrios, Cracraft, Washington, OBJ, and even Achane. Heck, as far as TE's go, Jonnu Smith isn't all that big either. And the other WR we drafted, Tahj Washington, also fit the smurf mold.

Seems obvious Miami needs that big WR option, right?

Here is where I speak out of both sides of my mouth. I have little trust or faith in the personnel decisions our team makes.

However, that does not mean everything they do is wrong, or that they don't do certain things for certain reasons.

All the big classic outside WRs we have brought in have failed. Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen, Cedric Wilson to some degree, even Ezukanma can't get off the bench. The rookie that did well for us, on the other hand, and outproduced all these guys right away with no experience, was Malik Washington, who is of course a smurf, actually a super smurf, he is listed at 5'8 so that means he is probably 5'6-5'7!

Granted, this being our data set, it is hard to know if these bigger guys didn't work out here because they stink, or it is a function of the structure of our offense?

I think given how our offense works, the classic big outside WR just does not fit with what we do or what Tua's strengths are. Most of what we do are basically slot receiver type of routes. Quick passes that rely on route running and timing. A lot of in breaking throws. And sideways stuff. The ball does not get pushed downfield or outside the numbers a lot - that is not Tua's strength. The big outside WR types, that are fast, but not as quick, the balls being thrown to them tend to be big arm throws. Outside the numbers, and downfield. That is stuff we just do not do a lot of, and it is not Tua's strength.

Interestingly, last year, when we did add a #3, they went with OBJ, who although he stinks, was back in that smurf mode. Route runner at this point in his career, as opposed to downfield guy. He was often used out of the slot, and everything thrown to him too was short. Even on a roster full of smurfs, the big #3 WR addition was another smurf, which tells you something. They have determined this is the WR profile that fits our offense.

So maybe this is the answer. Although in theory the classic big outside WR seems like a big need for our offense and a nice thing to have (for example near the end zone would rather throw a fade to one of these guys than Tyreek), maybe they just don't fit well with the structure of our offense and what Tua's strengths are?

Which means the team in this case is being rational with regard to the type of receivers on the team, and that is the answer?
Click to expand...
Agree with you to an extent about Tua's arm and the medium/deep out routes being problematic in general.

Good post, by the way.

A couple comments.

Irrespective of the QB, a bigger bodied receiver has notable advantages in red zone sit situations, assuming he is bright enough to understand that scheme and read correctly.

Also, more specific to Tua, if the line play were such that he had time to sit in the pocket while route combos developed, his anticipation and accuracy would allow him to complete more of the mid to deep sideline stuff.

As far as our WR compliment going forward, JW, TH (if he remains) and MW are the only guys that have a probable roster spot at the moment. There's surely room for some size to be added.
 
We have had big bodied WR and TEs on the roster and McDaniel never worked them into the gameplan. Guys like Gesicki, Hollins, Claypool, etc did basically nothing in our system. I understand and agree with the benefits of having an X WR or large TE. It just seems like we won’t use them particularly well even if we have them.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
We have had big bodied WR and TEs on the roster and McDaniel never worked them into the gameplan. Guys like Gesicki, Hollins, Claypool, etc did basically nothing in our system. I understand and agree with the benefits of having an X WR or large TE. It just seems like we won’t use them particularly well even if we have them.
Click to expand...
Have those guys done **** anywhere else? No. Hollins wasn't even here with Mcdaniel.
 
Rowdy1972 said:
Have those guys done **** anywhere else? No. Hollins wasn't even here with Mcdaniel.
Click to expand...

CWJ, yeah, he was productive in DAL. All the others? Nope. I've posted elsewhere . . . Mcd brought in NO tall player, sans, CWJ, who was productive the previous year. On top of that, he never seemed to realize the advantages (posted a few times here) of the tall WRs. A fade isn't a complex router. A jump ball downfield with time expiring is more likely a reception with a tall WR and, again, not difficult to execute.
Big (excessive) money for the small guys, but only Great Value money for the tall guys. Yes, he didn't get quality tall guys, but he knew their production and mental problems before signing them and paid them accordingly. Again, tall guys not important enough to spend another $3-4mm and get production.
Save money on OL. save money on tall WRs. Save money on DL. More to spend on little guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom