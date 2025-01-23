Do The Dolphins Need A Big #2 or #3 Outside WR?

The team was/is all smurfs at the WR position: Tyreek, Waddle, Berrios, Cracraft, Washington, OBJ, and even Achane. Heck, as far as TE's go, Jonnu Smith isn't all that big either. And the other WR we drafted, Tahj Washington, also fit the smurf mold.



Seems obvious Miami needs that big WR option, right?



Here is where I speak out of both sides of my mouth. I have little trust or faith in the personnel decisions our team makes.



However, that does not mean everything they do is wrong, or that they don't do certain things for certain reasons.



All the big classic outside WRs we have brought in have failed. Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen, Cedric Wilson to some degree, even Ezukanma can't get off the bench. The rookie that did well for us, on the other hand, and outproduced all these guys right away with no experience, was Malik Washington, who is of course a smurf, actually a super smurf, he is listed at 5'8 so that means he is probably 5'6-5'7!



Granted, this being our data set, it is hard to know if these bigger guys didn't work out here because they stink, or it is a function of the structure of our offense?



I think given how our offense works, the classic big outside WR just does not fit with what we do or what Tua's strengths are. Most of what we do are basically slot receiver type of routes. Quick passes that rely on route running and timing. A lot of in breaking throws. And sideways stuff. The ball does not get pushed downfield or outside the numbers a lot - that is not Tua's strength. The big outside WR types, that are fast, but not as quick, the balls being thrown to them tend to be big arm throws. Outside the numbers, and downfield. That is stuff we just do not do a lot of, and it is not Tua's strength.



Interestingly, last year, when we did add a #3, they went with OBJ, who although he stinks, was back in that smurf mode. Route runner at this point in his career, as opposed to downfield guy. He was often used out of the slot, and everything thrown to him too was short. Even on a roster full of smurfs, the big #3 WR addition was another smurf, which tells you something. They have determined this is the WR profile that fits our offense.



So maybe this is the answer. Although in theory the classic big outside WR seems like a big need for our offense and a nice thing to have (for example near the end zone would rather throw a fade to one of these guys than Tyreek), maybe they just don't fit well with the structure of our offense and what Tua's strengths are?



Which means the team in this case is being rational with regard to the type of receivers on the team, and that is the answer?