 Do The Dolphins Spend $ Like We Think They Spend? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do The Dolphins Spend $ Like We Think They Spend?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
3,704
Reaction score
6,681
Age
48
Location
san diego
I was under the impression that Ross spends money on the roster like it is going out of style. Perhaps because of the cap situation now. This data says otherwise. For those that don't understand, the issue is a bit confusing. A teams salary cap spend is not the cash they spend on the roster. Cash spend is what actually leaves the owners back pocket. The salary cap involves a fair bit of non-cash "accounting" charges for lack of a better term. Hard cash is what the owner spends on the roster, and according to this data over the 8 year period referenced, the Dolphins were 23 of 32 teams. Always watch the cash. Same thing with public companies. Watch the balance sheet and the cash flow statement, the income does not always tell the full story, always follow the cash. For example a company can report positive earnings, while having negative cash flow. That often can be a red flag earnings have been manipulated from an accounting perspective (there is always a lot of wiggle room over the short term). At any rate, end of day, cash is what matters. Here is a good explanation:

Myth No. 1: Cap matters as much as, or even more than, cash

No. Cash is what a player will actually receive in a contract. Cap is a mechanism of compliance, a way NFL teams account for a contract over the life of the deal. And through the NFL’s systematic magic of signing and option bonus proration—spreading out the cap impact of bonuses over the term of the deal—cap can be adjusted to provide short-term gain for long-term pain.

www.si.com

Separating Fact From Fiction Over How the NFL Salary Cap Works

Andrew Brandt puts on his professor hat to clear up some myths about cash vs. cap, stars taking less money to help the team and more.
www.si.com www.si.com

1734458840670.png
 
Last edited:
Not sure what the top team is averaging....but it seems from that graphic the team is $3M over the average spend
 
Bob512 said:
Not sure what the top team is averaging....but it seems from that graphic the team is $3M over the average spend
Click to expand...
different issue. actual cash spending as opposed to what the salary cap is. they shouldn't have put the notation in the lower right it just confuses the issue. bottom line, as long as the data is not made up, dolphins were 23 of 32 teams in actual cash spend on the roster for that 8 year period. cash is what the owner actually spends on the roster.
 
phinsforlife said:
different issue. actual cash spending as opposed to what the salary cap is. they shouldn't have put the notation in the lower right it just confuses the issue. bottom line, as long as the data is not made up, dolphins were 23 of 32 teams in actual cash spend on the roster for that 8 year period. cash is what the owner actually spends on the roster.
Click to expand...
But if the average is $187M and we are at #23 and $190M.....someone at the top of that list is going crazy with the cash. That is why the entire list is a bit more helpful evaluating this

Also, there is only a $10M gap between 32 and 23.....does that gap widen or shrink as you move up the list? $10M isn't much in the context of the salary cap......
 
phinsforlife said:
different issue. actual cash spending as opposed to what the salary cap is. they shouldn't have put the notation in the lower right it just confuses the issue. bottom line, as long as the data is not made up, dolphins were 23 of 32 teams in actual cash spend on the roster for that 8 year period. cash is what the owner actually spends on the roster.
Click to expand...
No, it doesn't "confuse the issue". Without that notation, you have no idea the context.

You are familiar with the salary cap spending requirements? In the end, all teams spend within a few percent of each other by rule.
Anyone who tries to portray otherwise has an agenda. The list is for eight years. What is it for 12? 3? 5?

Without more information it has no contextual meaning, IMO.
 
Bob512 said:
But if the average is $187M and we are at #23 and $190M.....someone at the top of that list is going crazy with the cash. That is why the entire list is a bit more helpful evaluating this

Also, there is only a $10M gap between 32 and 23.....does that gap widen or shrink as you move up the list? $10M isn't much in the context of the salary cap......
Click to expand...
It's meaningless................
 
phinsforlife said:
I was under the impression that Ross spends money on the roster like it is going out of style. Perhaps because of the cap situation now. This data says otherwise. For those that don't understand, the issue is a bit confusing. A teams salary cap spend is not the cash they spend on the roster. Cash spend is what actually leaves the owners back pocket. The salary cap involves a fair bit of non-cash "accounting" charges for lack of a better term. Hard cash is what the owner spends on the roster, and according to this data over the 8 year period referenced, the Dolphins were 23 of 32 teams. Always watch the cash. Same thing with public companies. Watch the balance sheet and the cash flow statement, the income does not always tell the full story, always follow the cash. For example a company can report positive earnings, while having negative cash flow. That often can be a red flag earnings have been manipulated from an accounting perspective (there is always a lot of wiggle room over the short term). At any rate, end of day, cash is what matters:

View attachment 180087
Click to expand...
Ummm do you work? Sorry, asking for a friend…..
 
Bob512 said:
But if the average is $187M and we are at #23 and $190M.....someone at the top of that list is going crazy with the cash. That is why the entire list is a bit more helpful evaluating this

Also, there is only a $10M gap between 32 and 23.....does that gap widen or shrink as you move up the list? $10M isn't much in the context of the salary cap......
Click to expand...
dunno, but relative position matters. i understand your point about the degree of difference, but it is not like we are near the top of the list and blowing people out of the water. i edited the OP to better explain the diff of cash spend vs cap. i was surprised by this actually, but thinking back on it we did have a lot of lean years where we did not spend much, came back with a bunch of cap space, and then blew it on stupid deals like byron jones
 
Mach2 said:
It's meaningless................
Click to expand...
not sure what you mean, but it is the cap that is more meaningless than cash spend. cash spend is always real. cap can be manipulated for short periods of time. things can be pushed around and gimmicked so much with the cap, it alone never tells the full story w/what is going on. sadly you can also functionally blow through the cap for a year or two, like the dolphins have, by pushing money out and gimmicking things. but then, that always comes back to bite, because you have to pay the piper at some point. always on the treadmill. no different than a public company, you can gimmick earnings for a few Q's and get away with it, but then you blow up spectacularly when you have to pay the bill. end of day, cash spend is the most absolute of all numbers. thinking back on it, as i mentioned before, we did have a lot of lean years. the data is the data.
 
Bob512 said:
Yeah, there certainly isn't enough there to evaluate
Click to expand...
you didnt even understand the difference between cash and cap spend, now you instantly come back with the conclusion that it is meaningless because you don't like what the data says? the data is the data. it is absolute. cash spend is the cleanest number there is. and we did have a lot of lean years thinking back on it.
 
ps the other interesting thing about these numbers:
-Pats bottom of list, no suprise, they are huge cheapskates. Commanders under Snyder are there too.
-Dallas being on the list will surprise people, but it shouldn't. Jerry Jones is another big mouth cheapskate.
this data is actually solid
 
Mach2 said:
It's meaningless................
Click to expand...
Here is a good explanation. I will add to the OP:

Myth No. 1: Cap matters as much as, or even more than, cash

No.

Cash is what a player will actually receive in a contract. Cap is a mechanism of compliance, a way NFL teams account for a contract over the life of the deal.

And through the NFL’s systematic magic of signing and option bonus proration—spreading out the cap impact of bonuses over the term of the deal—cap can be adjusted to provide short-term gain for long-term pain.

www.si.com

Separating Fact From Fiction Over How the NFL Salary Cap Works

Andrew Brandt puts on his professor hat to clear up some myths about cash vs. cap, stars taking less money to help the team and more.
www.si.com www.si.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom