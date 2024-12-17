Do The Dolphins Spend $ Like We Think They Spend?

Separating Fact From Fiction Over How the NFL Salary Cap Works Andrew Brandt puts on his professor hat to clear up some myths about cash vs. cap, stars taking less money to help the team and more.

I was under the impression that Ross spends money on the roster like it is going out of style. Perhaps because of the cap situation now. This data says otherwise. For those that don't understand, the issue is a bit confusing. A teams salary cap spend is not the cash they spend on the roster. Cash spend is what actually leaves the owners back pocket. The salary cap involves a fair bit of non-cash "accounting" charges for lack of a better term. Hard cash is what the owner spends on the roster, and according to this data over the 8 year period referenced, the Dolphins were 23 of 32 teams. Always watch the cash. Same thing with public companies. Watch the balance sheet and the cash flow statement, the income does not always tell the full story, always follow the cash. For example a company can report positive earnings, while having negative cash flow. That often can be a red flag earnings have been manipulated from an accounting perspective (there is always a lot of wiggle room over the short term). At any rate, end of day, cash is what matters. Here is a good explanation:No. Cash is what a player will actually receive in a contract. Cap is a mechanism of compliance, a way NFL teams account for a contract over the life of the deal. And through the NFL’s systematic magic of signing and option bonus proration—spreading out the cap impact of bonuses over the term of the deal—cap can be adjusted to provide short-term gain for long-term pain.