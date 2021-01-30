 Do the Los Angeles Chargers or Miami Dolphins have a brighter future? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do the Los Angeles Chargers or Miami Dolphins have a brighter future?

clutchpoints.com

Do The Los Angeles Chargers Or Miami Dolphins Have A Brighter Future?

The Chargers and Dolphins are linked in NFL history as the two teams which played “The Epic In Miami,” the 1981 AFC Divisional Playoff Game on a warm Saturday night in the Orange Bowl Stadium. Which team has a better future? Let’s discuss. The Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs by one game in...
clutchpoints.com clutchpoints.com
 
The Chargers are basically starting over with a new head coach and new coordinators. They had a lot of injured players last year, including Boza. Like the Dolphins, they have a lot of young talented players and several holes to fill on their roster.

At this point I would rather be the Dolphins simply because Flores has also showed he is a good head coach and the players have bought into his system. It is still to be determined if the Chargers have hired a good head coach or not.
 
1972forever said:
The Chargers are basically starting over with a new head coach and new coordinators. They had a lot of injured players last year, including Boza. Like the Dolphins, they have a lot of young talented players and several holes to fill on their roster.

At this point I would rather be the Dolphins simply because Flores has also showed he is a good head coach and the players have bought into his system. It is still to be determined if the Chargers have hired a good head coach or not.
Chargers always (to me) are one of those teams that the media overrates their talent every year and they always end up having a disappointing year. Which always goes back to Philip Rivers being highly overrated all those years. I feel like it'll be the same with Herbert now, drooling over his stats while winning nothing every year.
 
Clown article. Do the Chargers even have a coaching staff? LOL!
 
tua is 1-0 over herbert, with garbage weapons. wish our rookie had allen, Williams, henry and ekler. dont care what these clowns say. they are freaking starting over and we are in the middle of a rebuild (ahead of schedule) and are younger
 
The funny thing is, most people and media said before the draft that Tua (despite injury concerns) had the "It factor" and would be an absolute star in the NFL. Most people and media at the same time were very down on Herbert and said he might not amount to much.

After one season people act like Tua (despite having a winning record and decent stats for a rookie) never had the "It factor" and has no special skills while Herbet is the next John Elway. lol. I just find it funny how opinions change so drastically in such small windows of time. Guys like Colin Cowherd changed their opinions on Tua like daily.

Herbert had a great rookie season, from a statistical standpoint not really winning games, but I am still not sold he is the next elite NFL quarterback. Wouldn't be the first time a QB had a great rookie year only to flame out. As for Tua, I still think he has that It factor, I don't think he suddenly lost it between college and today. He was also healthy enough to play, but he was still less than a year removed from a catastrophic injury. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if next season Tua asserts himself as the star most expected him to be and Herbert becomes more of a mid-tier QB.

Also the Dolphins have what appears as a great coach, the Chargers have an unknown.
 
