Do the Los Angeles Chargers or Miami Dolphins have a brighter future?

The funny thing is, most people and media said before the draft that Tua (despite injury concerns) had the "It factor" and would be an absolute star in the NFL. Most people and media at the same time were very down on Herbert and said he might not amount to much.



After one season people act like Tua (despite having a winning record and decent stats for a rookie) never had the "It factor" and has no special skills while Herbet is the next John Elway. lol. I just find it funny how opinions change so drastically in such small windows of time. Guys like Colin Cowherd changed their opinions on Tua like daily.



Herbert had a great rookie season, from a statistical standpoint not really winning games, but I am still not sold he is the next elite NFL quarterback. Wouldn't be the first time a QB had a great rookie year only to flame out. As for Tua, I still think he has that It factor, I don't think he suddenly lost it between college and today. He was also healthy enough to play, but he was still less than a year removed from a catastrophic injury. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if next season Tua asserts himself as the star most expected him to be and Herbert becomes more of a mid-tier QB.



Also the Dolphins have what appears as a great coach, the Chargers have an unknown.