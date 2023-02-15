Do the Phins resign Mostert?

Agreed.The bottom line is, we need better running backs than what we had on the roster last season. If we want to bring him back as depth at a reasonable price, sure, why not? But as our featured back? Like I said, we need to do better.
McD, and the system he comes from doesn't take a "feature back" approach as a rule. If we had one by some stroke of luck (draft), I'm sure we would use him, but I don't think that's the rationale he uses when building a roster.The bottom line is, we need better running backs than what we had on the roster last season. If we want to bring him back as depth at a reasonable price, sure, why not? But as our featured back? Like I said, we need to do better.
He missed our playoff game due to injury. Didn't stay healthy. We would have won that game if he'd been in there.I would, just hope he can stay healthy like he did last year. Still has it as a productive RB.
Would even like Wilson back and then draft another/UDFA for the 3rd back competition.