Do the Phins resign Mostert?

BennySwella

He was our best RB this year hands down. He has been the best RB we have had in the last 4 years. You bring him back for sure. If we could pair him with another effective RB we could have a serious combo.

He gets injured a lot so we need to sign multiple RBs knowing that he WILL go down at some point in the season... kind of like Tua (always comes back to him doesnt it?)

I like Wilson too but I think the key to fixing our running game is improving the oline. I think MM's scheme is making the oline look better than it is.
 
Andyman

He’ll be back. He won’t be expensive and he likes it and Miami clearly likes him. He’s good value given his system familiarity.
 
jimthefin

I would bring them both back and then add a draft pick and maybe another cheap FA vet.

Neither should be expensive.

Plus, Mostert is a quality locker room guy.
 
TFK

The bottom line is, we need better running backs than what we had on the roster last season. If we want to bring him back as depth at a reasonable price, sure, why not? But as our featured back? Like I said, we need to do better.
 
John813

I would, just hope he can stay healthy like he did last year. Still has it as a productive RB.
Would even like Wilson back and then draft another/UDFA for the 3rd back competition.
 
Mach2

TFK said:
The bottom line is, we need better running backs than what we had on the roster last season. If we want to bring him back as depth at a reasonable price, sure, why not? But as our featured back? Like I said, we need to do better.
McD, and the system he comes from doesn't take a "feature back" approach as a rule. If we had one by some stroke of luck (draft), I'm sure we would use him, but I don't think that's the rationale he uses when building a roster.
 
