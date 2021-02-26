 Do Vet QBs going to other teams hurt us? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do Vet QBs going to other teams hurt us?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

If Wilson ,Watson or any other starting QB gets traded, will it hurt us on trying to move PICK #3 ?
 
I think either can happen, both help or hurt. For instance, I would like Carolina to need a QB in the draft. I would hate to see DW/RW take snaps for the Jets and would prefer they draft a rookie or keep Sam. Best case is that teams just behind us, top 10, need a QB so we can trade back a bit and reap the benefits and still get positional strength.
 
like the poster above said, depends on where they go to. I agree that I'd rather have Carolina needing a QB going into the draft cause I think they're our best option for a trade down. But any team that trades away a great QB will then need a QB so.
 
