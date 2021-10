Does it matter? Like... really matter? Does anything really matter in the end? We have 1 life to live and we are all just wasting parts of it on the internet talking about the Miami Dolphins.







P.S. - We gon' lose! If we beat the Bills, Flores might save his job and Tua his as a Dolphin. I personally want to keep Tua but also while exploring other options at QB as well moving forward. I don't like Brissett as a back up, we need someone to give Tua competition.