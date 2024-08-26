 Do We Need To Sign Another WR? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do We Need To Sign Another WR?

This article seems a bit reactionary to me:

-Does Anthony Schwartz seem like a big loss? How can his injury be the straw that broke the camel's back and will force us to sign another WR, which is what the article suggests. Even in the context of the other injuries, the thought never entered my mind re him making the team or getting playing time. I thought he was just filler?

-Anyone left hanging around at this point cannot be that good, or is old and injury prone and won't be much of a solution

-Anyone we sign at this point will take awhile to get up to speed given the complexity of this offense

-The TE's and RB's can be integrated into the passing game a bit more to help solve for the WR issue over the short term?

-One would hope/think OBJ should be ready to go soon. If he isn't, boy did we badly miss something when we signed the guy? Article claims he might not be ready to go to start the season.

-If they do end up signing another WR, would it be crazy to interpret the move as OBJ will not be ready to contribute for awhile?

Dolphins have no choice but to sign a wide receiver after latest injury update

The Dolphins' injury problems go from bad to worse.
I actually think we do need to sign a WR after teams make their final roster cuts tomorrow.

After Hill and Waddle I am concerned about the rest of our WR corps.

OBJ will likely start the season on the PUP list.

Cracraft will start the season on short term IR.

EZ is in a walking boot.

Berrios showed he was not good enough to be a WR 3 last year.

Washington is a rookie and still an unknown.

JuJu signed with the Chiefs. There will be a few big name WR who will get released tomorrow.
 
JuJu seems so cashed. This is my concern, i just cant see how signing someone like him that can barely move helps. It will be interesting i guess.
 
Hill and Waddle aren’t exactly injury-free either.
 
I would take a look at Donovan Peoples-Jones who just got cut from the Detroit Lions. I’m sure there will be a few more interesting names in the next 24 hours.

Big play receiver with good size who just couldn’t find his way after being traded to the Lions.
 
The site is complete and total utter BS. The author makes Cowherd seem Mensa level.
 
