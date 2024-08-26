Do We Need To Sign Another WR?

Dolphins have no choice but to sign a wide receiver after latest injury update The Dolphins' injury problems go from bad to worse.

This article seems a bit reactionary to me:-Does Anthony Schwartz seem like a big loss? How can his injury be the straw that broke the camel's back and will force us to sign another WR, which is what the article suggests. Even in the context of the other injuries, the thought never entered my mind re him making the team or getting playing time. I thought he was just filler?-Anyone left hanging around at this point cannot be that good, or is old and injury prone and won't be much of a solution-Anyone we sign at this point will take awhile to get up to speed given the complexity of this offense-The TE's and RB's can be integrated into the passing game a bit more to help solve for the WR issue over the short term?-One would hope/think OBJ should be ready to go soon. If he isn't, boy did we badly miss something when we signed the guy? Article claims he might not be ready to go to start the season.-If they do end up signing another WR, would it be crazy to interpret the move as OBJ will not be ready to contribute for awhile?