Do we want the bills or pats to lose?

opticblazed

Since they both can't loose do we want the pats to win? That would give them 2 division losses like us or the Bills to loose since they beat us twice?
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Would feel better watching all the Bills fans who've crawled back out of the woodwork and gotten back on the wagon be disappointed with the Bills being the Bills.

Was at Disney last week and the number of Bills fans /shirts I saw was vomit inducing. Where were all these people 2 years ago?
 
Mach2

Mach2

I hate to say it, but I think it's the Jills.

There are scenarios where either could be a good thing, but I think the division is realistically out of reach.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

I live in upstate NY. Patriots leading the division has been the status quo most of my life. I can live with that. Bills fans are terrible people.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Since we've lost to the Bills twice, there's no prayer of overtaking them IMO...even if we somehow managed to tie them, so I'd rather the Bills win.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

I want the Bills to win. And then I’ll want the Colts to win. And then I’ll want the Bills to win. And then I want to see Mac Jones seeing ghosts when he plays us. That is all I want. That’s not too much to ask.
 
