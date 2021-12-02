Do we want the bills or pats to lose?

opticblazed
Since they both can't loose do we want the pats to win? That would give them 2 division losses like us or the Bills to loose since they beat us twice?
I hate to say it, but I think it's the Jills.
None of us want either one to win. The question was just more about IF we do our part, which one more benefits us.
I mean not GO BILLS. Just Don't Go Pats.
Since we've lost to the Bills twice, there's no prayer of overtaking them IMO...even if we somehow managed to tie them, so I'd rather the Bills win.