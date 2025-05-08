Do You Believe That How You Root For The Dolphins Affects Their Play?

So...maybe I'm wrong.



Maybe my line of thinking is completely out of whack, and I just can't see it. But something has shifted on this board over the past year or so, and it's getting odd. There is more than one poster who is now suggesting that it's stupid for Dolphins fans to want the Dolphins to win this season. It has even been suggested that those who want the Dolphins to win in 2025 are being selfish, because we want to be happy on Sundays.



To me, this is completely bat**** crazy, because it directly implies that there is some correlation between what we want the Dolphins to do and what will happen. And that's crazy talk. There was one time that I was pretty sure if I focused really hard on the TV that I could make an opposing basketball team miss their shots. It didn't work. I was twelve.



Now, I understand home-field advantage, and that crowd noise can affect a game. That's not what's being referenced here. And I totally get the "lucky jersey" thing or traditions that we do for games because "we don't want to jinx our team." That's all in good fun.



Giving other posters grief because they want Miami to win games in 2025, even though they're (most likely) not going to win the Super Bowl, however? Calling them selfish? Not in good fun. That's basically stacking abuse on top of dumbassery.



So...I thought I'd take a poll. Do you believe that wanting the Dolphins to win on Sundays has any effect at all on the outcome of games?



Your vote is visible.