Do you Have Faith in Flo&Co

First I'll start with this. Say Tua doesn't pan out to be the QB we hope he can be. Do you believe or have any faith that flo & co will be able to mask or manage the team well enough to stay challenging buffalo or whoever it might be for the number 1 spot in the div? Why or why not?

On the other hand, if Tua does pan out to be the guy, the one (neo reference!) Will they be able to build a solid all around team to get us to the damn game we've been missing for so long, the superbowl? So far the ST and D are that. But with player contracts, cap space, and whatever else may come their way, might throw a wrench in the plans. Bottom line, do you think they can manage the team and FO better than the org did back when Marino was here to get us some superbowl wins? Why or why not?

Guys, please please please don't make this a battle about Tua. This is more of a coaching and FO question.

Thanks

Cheers to Buffalo losing tomorrow (even though I think they're going to the superbowl even with mahomey in!)
 
I think flo and company have done a great job as is Grier, there’s obviously still more to do so the final grade is not in but I like what I see thus far especially that it finally appears that they are all working together for the common goal of making the team better without killing it financially. I’m excited for things to come.
 
I have faith in what they have done so far, and since Rome wasn’t built in a day, I will continue to have faith in them until they show me otherwise.
 
Why do you think that? I was in the same boat as you but I think we can be pretty confident in saying that even he was named GM when he was, we all knew who was calling the shots. Even before Tannenbaum was here, we didn't know who reported to who, everyone was making their own decisions, and the coaches couldn't coach a fly to some ****... going back even farther, somebody please help me out because I have no idea, we don't even know if when he was head of the scouting dept., if his picks or how he rated players was actually being considered. I think in 2020 he/they did a great job overall. Everyone is finally on the same page and we got more than 1 kid with potential to be a starter for a long time. We, or at least I dont remember the last time thats happened. Anyway those are my thoughts on him
 
jazz015

Club Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,784
Reaction score
1,581
I'm much more iffy on them then I was before rhe raiders game. Those last two games they looked very unprepared. The defense got torched in both games and our OC had no interest in running a play over 5 yards. We don't acknowledge just how bad we played in those last two games. If that was gase or 0hilbin we would have been calling for their jobs.

So this year they need to make the playoffs, win at least one game for starters. Flores needs to fix the defense because teams started torching us at the end of the year. We also need to be a serious challenge for the division. If Grier and flores can't do this then they can GTFO. I'm not gonna sit through another year of no progress and make excuses like I did for Philbin or gase
 
