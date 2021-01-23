Do you Have Faith in Flo&Co

First I'll start with this. Say Tua doesn't pan out to be the QB we hope he can be. Do you believe or have any faith that flo & co will be able to mask or manage the team well enough to stay challenging buffalo or whoever it might be for the number 1 spot in the div? Why or why not?



On the other hand, if Tua does pan out to be the guy, the one (neo reference!) Will they be able to build a solid all around team to get us to the damn game we've been missing for so long, the superbowl? So far the ST and D are that. But with player contracts, cap space, and whatever else may come their way, might throw a wrench in the plans. Bottom line, do you think they can manage the team and FO better than the org did back when Marino was here to get us some superbowl wins? Why or why not?



Guys, please please please don't make this a battle about Tua. This is more of a coaching and FO question.



Thanks



Cheers to Buffalo losing tomorrow (even though I think they're going to the superbowl even with mahomey in!)