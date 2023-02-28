 Do you really have confidence in Greer? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you really have confidence in Greer?

phintim

phintim

These past 3 to 4 seasons we have either had draft picks to work with and or our salary cap was in pretty good shape.

This year we have neither. So basically a team that was built to win now and currently has very few resources in terms of cap and picks to make a difference as in years past do you really fill confident Grier will add anything meaningful to this years team?
 
T

The Ghost

There is no real reason to believe he will do something to really enhance the current state of the franchise, given the lack of resources.

If we can manage to get rid of some bad contracts, clean up the cap and add some solid veterans on the cheap, that would be a big win.

The guy who gave Mike Gesicki 11M isn't going to pull a rabbit out of his hat.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

phintim said:
If you're talking about Grier. Yes. However, as you're starting yet another thread on him, feel free to begin with who you would have instead, how we get him, and why you feel he's going to do better than Grier has done over the last five years? Yes yes I know Jackson and Iggy get everyone all riled up but look at the rest of the moves.
 
