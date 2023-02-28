 Do you really have confidence in Grier? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you really have confidence in Grier?

phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
7,930
Reaction score
1,715
Location
Fl
These past 3 to 4 seasons we have either had draft picks to work with and or our salary cap was in pretty good shape.

This year we have neither. So basically a team that was built to win now and currently has very few resources in terms of cap and picks to make a difference as in years past. So do you really fill confident Grier will add anything meaningful to this years team?
 
Last edited:
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,817
Reaction score
17,347
Location
Allentown, Pa
There is no real reason to believe he will do something to really enhance the current state of the franchise, given the lack of resources.

If we can manage to get rid of some bad contracts, clean up the cap and add some solid veterans on the cheap, that would be a big win.

The guy who gave Mike Gesicki 11M isn't going to pull a rabbit out of his hat.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,722
Reaction score
70,432
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
phintim said:
These past 3 to 4 seasons we have either had draft picks to work with and or our salary cap was in pretty good shape.

This year we have neither. So basically a team that was built to win now and currently has very few resources in terms of cap and picks to make a difference as in years past do you really fill confident Grier will add anything meaningful to this years team?
Click to expand...
If you're talking about Grier. Yes. However, as you're starting yet another thread on him, feel free to begin with who you would have instead, how we get him, and why you feel he's going to do better than Grier has done over the last five years? Yes yes I know Jackson and Iggy get everyone all riled up but look at the rest of the moves.
 
DolfanSince93

DolfanSince93

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 5, 2022
Messages
278
Reaction score
608
Age
38
Location
Hialeah, FL
Fin-Loco said:
If you're talking about Grier. Yes. However, as you're starting yet another thread on him, feel free to begin with who you would have instead, how we get him, and why you feel he's going to do better than Grier has done over the last five years? Yes yes I know Jackson and Iggy get everyone all riled up but look at the rest of the moves.
Click to expand...
Finding a replacement is the job of the owner. All we have is his track record which is not good.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,314
Reaction score
9,175
Location
Garden State
I think he has some positives, and of course some negatives. There are certainly some free agent acquisitions that were major?‘s specifically paying a few guys for zero production, which is a head scratcher to me

His drafting ability is also questionable, but we have done some really good things and found some real gems. I think Ross really ****ed us this year for losing that one but I have a feeling Grier will do something to make up for it even though he has a little ammo to use.

With his doing, we have actually built a very solid coaching staff, and acquired some fantastic players , which could or should set us up for a deep run. Last year was a huge opportunity of course wasted because our quarterback went down, but that leads me to the last point. Having no quality back up that can at least win. A few games has been a killer for us , the same can be said about the oline although there has been a bit of improvement but certainly more needs to be done and we can’t swing and miss in those areas anymore

And lastly, we are rarely in cap hell so even though we signed some big contracts, there always seems to be a way out without completely decimating us, I like that part
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,722
Reaction score
70,432
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
DolfanSince93 said:
Finding a replacement is the job of the owner. All we have is his track record which is not good.
Click to expand...
Hmm. Wonder how we got Waddle, Philips, Hill, TA, X, Holland, Sieler, Wilkins, Byron Jones, Darth Kader, Hunt, Williams, all of the Tunsil picks, etc. Yep. Terrible track record. Show me three GMs that have done better over the last five years. I'll wait.
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
608
Reaction score
1,987
Location
Midwest
Fact: after seven years Miami has no playoff wins with Grier-built rosters and staffs.

Opinion: current roster and staff are his best and showing signs team can contend.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,722
Reaction score
70,432
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
AquaHawk said:
Fact: after seven years Miami has no playoff wins with Grier-built rosters and staffs.

Opinion: current roster and staff are his best and showing signs team can contend.
Click to expand...
You know that Grier goes and gets the players only, right? When he's done bringing them in, he's not coaching them. We now have a real HC for the first time since Jimmy.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,722
Reaction score
70,432
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
DolfanSince93 said:
Finding a replacement is the job of the owner. All we have is his track record which is not good.
Click to expand...
Can we just merge this into the last Grier thread that I and others stomped you in?

200.gif
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
3,489
Reaction score
2,313
Location
Toronto
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,722
Reaction score
70,432
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Marino1313 said:
Hunter long
Eichenberg
In hindsight, Some May argue Herbert over Tua was huge.
Hunt
Dieter
all of 2017

Plus those 2 you mentioned. Didn’t hit on those high picks!
Click to expand...
How do you know with Long? Hunt is one of the best guards in the league. Waddle, Philips, Hill, TA, X, Holland, Sieler, Wilkins, Byron Jones, Darth Kader, Hunt, Williams, all of the Tunsil picks, etc.

You're going back 6 years to try to validate the convo because you can't find more than three names since then? Come on dude.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom