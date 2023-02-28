Do you really have confidence in Grier?

I think he has some positives, and of course some negatives. There are certainly some free agent acquisitions that were major?‘s specifically paying a few guys for zero production, which is a head scratcher to me



His drafting ability is also questionable, but we have done some really good things and found some real gems. I think Ross really ****ed us this year for losing that one but I have a feeling Grier will do something to make up for it even though he has a little ammo to use.



With his doing, we have actually built a very solid coaching staff, and acquired some fantastic players , which could or should set us up for a deep run. Last year was a huge opportunity of course wasted because our quarterback went down, but that leads me to the last point. Having no quality back up that can at least win. A few games has been a killer for us , the same can be said about the oline although there has been a bit of improvement but certainly more needs to be done and we can’t swing and miss in those areas anymore



And lastly, we are rarely in cap hell so even though we signed some big contracts, there always seems to be a way out without completely decimating us, I like that part