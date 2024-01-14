 Do you roll with Tua next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you roll with Tua next year?

Sticky Gloves

Sticky Gloves

Dec 25, 2022
833
1,414
38
Arizona
I'm going to hope and pray they don't extend. I think that would be complete insanity. So I'm going to ignore that route.

The question then becomes, do you pick up the option?

Do you really think Tua is going to stay healthy another full season when his professional career has been anything but? What exactly would the point of that be? Why finish in the middle of the pack?

I would argue the best move is to trade Tua for whatever you can get, and draft a QB with high upside/high bust potential. I think this is a tough pill to swallow for the FO, but it's a pill they must swallow. It's not a complete rebuild, but I think if you want Tua type of offense, you can probably find it for money in Jimmy G.

Time to move on, and draft upside and tools because that's what wins in the NFL.

EDIT: Sorry. Tua already under contract, option picked up, but same question. Trade or roll with him next season.
 
Penix Jr or Fields or Bust

I been a big Tua supporter but he wont win us a Ship. Great Kid, glad he got 24 million. He's a great back up. He's a Cousins 2.0, maybe a slightly worse Alex Smith.

I don't wanna make the playoff, I want to win the Ship.
 
So who do you go get? Do you play Skyler? Do you draft a guy in the second round?
I'm actually curious who people want to get when they say trade/ cut/ don't resign Tua.

He'll get a mult year contract. He led the league in passing yards and is a top 10 qb in stats.
Yes stats aren't everything. Wins are but you don't just dump him hoping the next guy is it.
 
He proved vs every good defense that he faced this season that he is not the guy. If you can't step up vs those type of teams then you're not a franchise QB. As someone who has supported the guy for the past 4 years it is tough to admit that but at this point there is no denying who his is now.
 
