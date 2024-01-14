Do you roll with Tua next year?

I'm going to hope and pray they don't extend. I think that would be complete insanity. So I'm going to ignore that route.



The question then becomes, do you pick up the option?



Do you really think Tua is going to stay healthy another full season when his professional career has been anything but? What exactly would the point of that be? Why finish in the middle of the pack?



I would argue the best move is to trade Tua for whatever you can get, and draft a QB with high upside/high bust potential. I think this is a tough pill to swallow for the FO, but it's a pill they must swallow. It's not a complete rebuild, but I think if you want Tua type of offense, you can probably find it for money in Jimmy G.



Time to move on, and draft upside and tools because that's what wins in the NFL.



EDIT: Sorry. Tua already under contract, option picked up, but same question. Trade or roll with him next season.