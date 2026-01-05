Do You Support McDaniel's Return?

BahamaFinFan78
With it seeming like Mike is coming back, time to put your thoughts down. Who is happy with him returning?
From what info that is out there new GM isn’t going to decide McD fate but McD will provide input if he’ll be hired or not. I think he should be let goI am happy with a GM hire taking place first and letting him decide Mike's fate. I cant lie though, i have a soft spot for people that have overcome real adversity , so I would be happy with him getting one more year with a competent GM and a solid QB. I think he is a gifted play caller
Is pitching the ball six yards behind the line of scrimmage in third and one a good playcall?
Good luck with having a puppet GM and failed head coach waste all those picks this year and that top 5 pick next year. Have fun seeing the team remain irrelevant for the next 5 to 10 years.I'd be fine with Mike returning next year, personally. It's going to be a tank year anyway.
You missed a choice, Hell No!With it seeming like Mike is coming back, time to put your thoughts down. Who is happy with him returning?
Since he will basically pick the next GM, seems to make lots of sense. This franchise is true garbage. I can't believe we've gotten worse.Why force him on the new Gm? Makes no sense