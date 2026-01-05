 Do You Support McDaniel's Return? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do You Support McDaniel's Return?

Are You Happy With McDaniel's Return?

  • Total voters
    95
No No No GIF
 
I am happy with a GM hire taking place first and letting him decide Mike's fate. I cant lie though, i have a soft spot for people that have overcome real adversity , so I would be happy with him getting one more year with a competent GM and a solid QB. I think he is a gifted play caller
 
No of course not. It just confirms to me that Ross does not value winning and has no respect for the fanbase.

Honestly I view Ross as a terrible person who basically just spit in the faces of those who have supported his team. For me it is time to move on. After nearly 40 years of being a Dolphins fan, I can can not justify wasting anymore of my valuable time or hard earned money on a team owned by someone like Ross.
 
I will sit out next season as I did this season after the Colts game week 1. That week 1 Dolphin team was literally the worst NFL team I’ve ever witnessed. And with this awful arrogant fool running the team into the ground for his 5th straight year I will be out.

But hey both my sons are Ravens fans and last night at midnight they were both jealous of me - having already FULLY digesting my place in NFL HELL they were just getting thru the door!

They both said they’d rather be me - with zero hope after week 1 they wanted that kind of anasthesia too!

I’m out! I’ve seen enough of this buffoon to wait till he’s out of the building! Enjoy!
 
NMBfin said:
I am happy with a GM hire taking place first and letting him decide Mike's fate. I cant lie though, i have a soft spot for people that have overcome real adversity , so I would be happy with him getting one more year with a competent GM and a solid QB. I think he is a gifted play caller
Click to expand...
From what info that is out there new GM isn’t going to decide McD fate but McD will provide input if he’ll be hired or not. I think he should be let go
 
NMBfin said:
I am happy with a GM hire taking place first and letting him decide Mike's fate. I cant lie though, i have a soft spot for people that have overcome real adversity , so I would be happy with him getting one more year with a competent GM and a solid QB. I think he is a gifted play caller
Click to expand...
Is pitching the ball six yards behind the line of scrimmage in third and one a good playcall?

His playcalls and designed plays are unbelievably pathetic, unless he just wants to truly look like the stupidest coach in the league.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom