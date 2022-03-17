 Do you think Duke will be back ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you think Duke will be back ?

How is Duke out of the Backfield in terms of receptions. Rumors starting to emerge in Buffalo about him being someone Bills are talking too. So figure can ask here as fans probably know more about him from last year and going back to College.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
He was a 3rd down back in Cleveland with an average of 50-60 catches per year. Fairly good at everything, excels at nothing. Overperformed towards the end of last year here, but was shockingly bad in Houston in 2020. Will be 29 next year. Better suited to be a backup imo.
 
gamesitwatch said:
OK that might work. That is why the Bills went after McKissic is the 3rd down play. And Blitz pickup. Singeltary will remain their "starter" So this could be an option in the 2.5M range that they are looking for in that role. Appreciate it
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
To be honest I'd rather have Duke than McKissic, but I might be biased. Johnson is 20 lbs heavier and yet has similar speed and quickness. Certainly worth the 2.5M.
 
gamesitwatch said:
Appreciate the input.

I am thinking where the Bills still need to address are CB, RB, WR, QB before draft. that will fill all their "needs" and put Beane in a place he likes to be going to pick the best football players and not have to shore a need spot up because that was addressed before draft. Giving max flexibility he has tried to make sure is set for the draft. So the Bills still have work to do and looking for those value type signings.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
I thought he did great for us running behind a horrible oline. His best years seem ahead of him instead of behind him.
 
BenchFiedler said:
Im done with the Gaskin experiment. He has poor vision and misses holes often, and he cant break tackles nor does he have above average speed and he's not an in between the tackles kinda guy. We know his ceiling and we should move on...
 
BenchFiedler said:
I just think he's a bad fit. This system is all about explosion, speed and vision and decisiveness. The guys who have succeeded all tend to be plus guys in speed or explosion. Think low 40s or 10-yard splits. Some RBs can compensate a bit for more average explosion if they have great vision and decisiveness. Gaskin simply isn't great at any of that. He's a good all-around back who could be successful in some systems, but he should be behind the guys who are better fits here. IMO most people under-estimate the importance of fit.
 
