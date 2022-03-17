Do you think Duke will be back ?

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,307
- Reaction score
- 243
- Age
- 52
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello
I really liked Duke signing and play every game last year
I would be very disappointed if he couldn’t t resign and came back this year
But with Edmonds and Mosteert signing I begin to think he isn’t t in Grier plan
What do you think ?
I really liked Duke signing and play every game last year
I would be very disappointed if he couldn’t t resign and came back this year
But with Edmonds and Mosteert signing I begin to think he isn’t t in Grier plan
What do you think ?