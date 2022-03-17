Do you think Duke will be back ?

gamesitwatch said: To be honest I'd rather have Duke than McKissic, but I might be biased. Johnson is 20 lbs heavier and yet has similar speed and quickness. Certainly worth the 2.5M. Click to expand...

Appreciate the input.I am thinking where the Bills still need to address are CB, RB, WR, QB before draft. that will fill all their "needs" and put Beane in a place he likes to be going to pick the best football players and not have to shore a need spot up because that was addressed before draft. Giving max flexibility he has tried to make sure is set for the draft. So the Bills still have work to do and looking for those value type signings.