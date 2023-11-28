 Do you think Robert Saleh still kept the receipts? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you think Robert Saleh still kept the receipts?

If he did, maybe he could try to get a refund for Zach Wilson but it's probably outside the return window.

Sorry it's a slow workday and I'm trying to entertain myself. I just remember how big of a $hit talker he was last season. Couldn't be happier eeing the Jets, Bills and Pats all struggle.

As fans, we deserve to enjoy this. It's been too long.
 
Saleh should be firmly on the hot seat. Yes, the Jets have a good defense. But the offense has generally gone backwards under his helm. You can't win with half a team.

The lack of ability to develop Zach Wilson is a huge negative. But does anyone think this team would have been in contention with Rodgers? Behind that NY line?
 
He’s going to get a pass with Rogers going down!

God forbid it’s kinda like us in Tua.
 
Saleh keeps Hackett around for this reason. It's his off-season security blanket. Watch the ship implode when Rogers returns to the cave again, never to return.
 
He would have popped another achielles tendon sometime in the season, if not had a couple concussions and maybe a couple broken bones if not for that season opening, first drive injury.

I think it was mercy for Rodgers by the fates NFL.
 
