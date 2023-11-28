Do you think Robert Saleh still kept the receipts?

tggeorge
Active Roster
If he did, maybe he could try to get a refund for Zach Wilson but it's probably outside the return window.
Sorry it's a slow workday and I'm trying to entertain myself. I just remember how big of a $hit talker he was last season. Couldn't be happier eeing the Jets, Bills and Pats all struggle.
As fans, we deserve to enjoy this. It's been too long.
Sorry it's a slow workday and I'm trying to entertain myself. I just remember how big of a $hit talker he was last season. Couldn't be happier eeing the Jets, Bills and Pats all struggle.
As fans, we deserve to enjoy this. It's been too long.