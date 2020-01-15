Do you think teams can trust each other on draft day trades?

I don't know quite how to phrase this so bear with me.



In the 2020 NFL draft assume the Bengals draft either Tua or Burrows. Also assume Redskins, Lions, and Giants have no intention of picking a QB. That would leave either Tua or Burrows for us with the fifth pick. Now it is quite possible another team might try to move up in the draft to grab a QB. Of course the Dolphins have more to offer.



So, I guess what I am asking is what are the chances a team would lie to us and say another teams wants to trade up and is offering (something insane for arguments sake)?



I could see that as smart poker. On the other hand, when truth comes to light, I could see that as greatly damaging that team's ability to execute trades in the future.



So, do you think any teams play those type of games?