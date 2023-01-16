 Do you think we will be very active on FA and draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you think we will be very active on FA and draft

IMO we really could be an attractive team seeming going in the right direction and having Hill and Waddle, Armstead and Wilkins, X and holland could be a force to sign player for team friendly deal

I really would like a Gesicki extension on a team friendly deal too because I am sure MMD could insert him more next year and we vould be happy to have him like a passing weapon if TH or JW goes down

My bjg problem is the draft we haven t much amunition and we need a brusing RB OT deph and a tackling maniac LB and why not CB deph and another young QB to groom

Do you think it possible ? And could you recall me what exactly pick we have this years after the tampering penalties and chubb trade please


I think Grier will be active in F/A, with regards to filling some roster spots and resignings. He said in his press conference today, Miami will have cap space very shortly. I think there will be a boat load of contract restructures and a Wilkins extension before F/A begins. It seems like the restructure route was Grier's main avenue, once he signed Hill and Chubb to those huge contracts. Armstead could get a restructure as well. Sieler I think will get his extension next offseason.

The question becomes how active? I'm not sure Grier will be a big spender. The F/A class isn't great.
 
Team friendly deal for Gesiki? If he played for free I might consider it, but he clearly doesn't fit in the system. And he can't ever break free. Big no.
 
Even if he played for free, he would be a wasted roster spot. He seems like a good dude and a good teammate, but he doesn’t fit our offense at all. I’d rather bring in a quality vet that can block and runs TE routes. Don’t need a home run threat guy; we need a guy who can get open and runs after the catch.
 
Yes and it sounds like we will.

Our coach literally said Gesicki "has earned the right to be a FA and were all happy for him" so he's definitely gone.

I think we will make one massive signing in FA and a few bargin barrel deals.

Lots of restructuring needs to be done as well.
 
