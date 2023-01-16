Do you think we will be very active on FA and draft

fastball83
IMO we really could be an attractive team seeming going in the right direction and having Hill and Waddle, Armstead and Wilkins, X and holland could be a force to sign player for team friendly deal
I really would like a Gesicki extension on a team friendly deal too because I am sure MMD could insert him more next year and we vould be happy to have him like a passing weapon if TH or JW goes down
My bjg problem is the draft we haven t much amunition and we need a brusing RB OT deph and a tackling maniac LB and why not CB deph and another young QB to groom
Do you think it possible ? And could you recall me what exactly pick we have this years after the tampering penalties and chubb trade please
Proud to be a dolfan
