Do you trade pick 39 for a 2021 first?

It was always going to be a philosophical debate within the walls at Davie, whether if presented with the option of a 2021 pick was a better long term direction than staying put at 39 and selecting someone this year.

PFT just ran an article stating the Saints are looking to add an early pick today. Makes sense given that we have their 2nd rounder already and Brees is on the door steps of retirement. They added a center with our pick in the 2nd last year and added another center in the first this year. Kind of odd but I am assuming either Ruiz or McCoy will be playing OG and you have a built in back up center already on the field at all times.

I guess you wait and see who's on the board at 39, if its a top 25 graded player doesn't really do much to wait until next year to add another potential starter.

Conversely, you continue the practice of flipping picks for better value the following year, if you have a little bit of a patience with it, you could ensure we have a plethora of picks over a 3-4 year window instead of just this year and next. That's a winning strategy no matter.

In a perfect world we could squeeze pick 88 out of the Saints this year as well as their 2021 first, and kick back two fourths and sixth. I'd be really interested in this deal if pick 88 was involved.

Pick 39 straight up for a likely pick in the 25-30 range next year? I could live with it. If Drew Brees misses time again you open the door for a top 15 pick. Bridgewater isn't there to save the day. I'd love to have the first round pick of the team that is forced to thrust Taysom Hill into a starting role.

I think Cincy, Indy, NYG and Carolina need to take players now. We've already made as many selections as those 4 teams have, combined. I don't believe they have the sit and wait capabilities that we do so the value in putting off a pick for a year isn't the same for them, as it would be for us. At a certain point we are going to have a glut of players coming up for new contracts all at the same time.

The Sixers rebuild slogan was "Trust the process", I contend our slogan should be "Control the process".

I can see the benefits of doing the deal and not doing the deal so I'm good either way.

If I am just going to draft a Josh Jones or Xavier McKinney next year, well I might as well do it now.
 
Fantastic Post!!!
 
IMO NFL franchises tend to undervalue future picks. Coaches/GMs could be fired at any time so future picks tend to not help them in terms of job security, the new guy may reap the benefits of your prudence. Flores and Grier have loads of job security, particularly after drafting Tua. I wouldn't hesitate to move out of #39 if it nabbed us another future first.
 
There is a lot of talent at 39. We have a chance of getting a 10 sack a year guy in Yetur Gross Matos at that pick. We need to be smart and see how it plays out before making that trade.
 
New England trades away their picks for higher future picks all the time. If you can't beat them, then join them and try to do what has made them successful for so many years.
 
I kinda like the idea of trading 39 for a first next year. But not to NO. We really wouldn't be gaining much because that pick is likely going to be in the mid-20s. If it were a mediocre team that would (likely) put is in the 10-15 range, I'd do it in a heartbeat.

Great post.
 
D'Andre Swift is a mid-first round talent and a perfect complement to Jordan Howard. We'd better be highly confident in the running backs likely on the board at #56 if we roll #39 into next year's draft.
 
not with New Orleans I wouldn't. But depending on who is on the board I might be tempted to move back a bit for something next year. I actually think that's a really valuable pick this year. Lots of good players you could get now.
 
If it’s the Saints, I’d want their third back this year with their first next year. As noted, getting their first is just a pickup of ten spots, which is certainly not worth having to wait a year for essentially a comparable spot. Plus, running back is such an acute need right now and we may be staring at Dobbins or Swift at 39.
 
