Do you trade pick 39 for a 2021 first?

It was always going to be a philosophical debate within the walls at Davie, whether if presented with the option of a 2021 pick was a better long term direction than staying put at 39 and selecting someone this year.



PFT just ran an article stating the Saints are looking to add an early pick today. Makes sense given that we have their 2nd rounder already and Brees is on the door steps of retirement. They added a center with our pick in the 2nd last year and added another center in the first this year. Kind of odd but I am assuming either Ruiz or McCoy will be playing OG and you have a built in back up center already on the field at all times.



I guess you wait and see who's on the board at 39, if its a top 25 graded player doesn't really do much to wait until next year to add another potential starter.



Conversely, you continue the practice of flipping picks for better value the following year, if you have a little bit of a patience with it, you could ensure we have a plethora of picks over a 3-4 year window instead of just this year and next. That's a winning strategy no matter.



In a perfect world we could squeeze pick 88 out of the Saints this year as well as their 2021 first, and kick back two fourths and sixth. I'd be really interested in this deal if pick 88 was involved.



Pick 39 straight up for a likely pick in the 25-30 range next year? I could live with it. If Drew Brees misses time again you open the door for a top 15 pick. Bridgewater isn't there to save the day. I'd love to have the first round pick of the team that is forced to thrust Taysom Hill into a starting role.



I think Cincy, Indy, NYG and Carolina need to take players now. We've already made as many selections as those 4 teams have, combined. I don't believe they have the sit and wait capabilities that we do so the value in putting off a pick for a year isn't the same for them, as it would be for us. At a certain point we are going to have a glut of players coming up for new contracts all at the same time.



The Sixers rebuild slogan was "Trust the process", I contend our slogan should be "Control the process".



I can see the benefits of doing the deal and not doing the deal so I'm good either way.



If I am just going to draft a Josh Jones or Xavier McKinney next year, well I might as well do it now.