The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, right?



If so, how about we quit being the first head coaching job for once and hire a guy who's been there before. Led a team to a Super Bowl (although it was a loss). Shula worked out okay, right? lol



Get Harbaugh. McDaniel may be some kind of coach, but just seeing him on camera makes me think of a Madden gamer, not John Madden.