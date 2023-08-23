 Do you want Taylor? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do you want Taylor?

Do you want Jonathan Taylor?

  • Yes

    Votes: 25 53.2%

  • No

    Votes: 22 46.8%
  • Total voters
    47
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
3,308
Reaction score
5,289
Location
Georgia
I’m thinking we don’t get him, but I’d love to sign him for at least 1 year.
 
I want Taylor, im willing to sacrifice a player next year who’s up for contract
 
I want Taylor, but not as much as I want Wilkins, Seiler, & Tua extended. If both things can be true then go for it
 
Kebo said:
I’m thinking we don’t get him, but I’d love to sign him for at least 1 year.
Click to expand...
How would we sign him? He is not a FA, so Indy probably wants a 1st or more. Then Taylor has been holding out as he wants to reset the RB market. Our team structure just won't accommodate having the highest paid RB in the NFL.

Now I would give up a 3rd for him if he would play this year (go all in style) and let him walk or tag him. But Wby does Indy do that or Taylor agree to that?
 
dan the fin said:
How would we sign him? He is not a FA, so Indy probably wants a 1st or more. Then Taylor has been holding out as he wants to reset the RB market. Our team structure just won't accommodate having the highest paid RB in the NFL.

Now I would give up a 3rd for him if he would play this year (go all in style) and let him walk or tag him. But Wby does Indy do that or Taylor agree to that?
Click to expand...
I would also give a third for him……but we don’t have a third this year. So it would have to be a 2nd, and perhaps something else. Plus the money….a whole lot of money!
 
dan the fin said:
How would we sign him? He is not a FA, so Indy probably wants a 1st or more. Then Taylor has been holding out as he wants to reset the RB market. Our team structure just won't accommodate having the highest paid RB in the NFL.

Now I would give up a 3rd for him if he would play this year (go all in style) and let him walk or tag him. But Wby does Indy do that or Taylor agree to that?
Click to expand...
Indy wants a first round draft pick. Taylor doesn’t want to play this year for 4 million dollars. I don’t want to break the bank or give them a first. I would give them a second if Taylor will play this year for 10 million. I would like to include Cedric Wilson in the deal and would even pay half his salary.
 
PHINSfan said:
I would also give a third for him……but we don’t have a third this year. So it would have to be a 2nd, and perhaps something else. Plus the money….a whole lot of money!
Click to expand...

Kebo said:
Indy wants a first round draft pick. Taylor doesn’t want to play this year for 4 million dollars. I don’t want to break the bank or give them a first. I would give them a second if Taylor will play this year for 10 million. I would like to include Cedric Wilson in the deal and would even pay half his salary.
Click to expand...

I thought the Colts wanted a RB as part of the deal?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom