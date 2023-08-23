Do you want Taylor?

How would we sign him? He is not a FA, so Indy probably wants a 1st or more. Then Taylor has been holding out as he wants to reset the RB market. Our team structure just won't accommodate having the highest paid RB in the NFL.I’m thinking we don’t get him, but I’d love to sign him for at least 1 year.
One year? He's not doing that.I’m thinking we don’t get him, but I’d love to sign him for at least 1 year.
Now I would give up a 3rd for him if he would play this year (go all in style) and let him walk or tag him. But Wby does Indy do that or Taylor agree to that?
Indy wants a first round draft pick. Taylor doesn’t want to play this year for 4 million dollars. I don’t want to break the bank or give them a first. I would give them a second if Taylor will play this year for 10 million. I would like to include Cedric Wilson in the deal and would even pay half his salary.How would we sign him? He is not a FA, so Indy probably wants a 1st or more. Then Taylor has been holding out as he wants to reset the RB market. Our team structure just won't accommodate having the highest paid RB in the NFL.
