Do You Want The Dolphins To Do Something Material At The Deadline?

For the purposes of clarification, by material I mean giving up real draft capital (3rd round pick or higher) and/or making a significant salary commitment to a player, beyond just this year. Acquiring a JAG (just another guy) for a 7th round pick swap is not worth spilling ink on.



If I were to do a deal, I would want OL help (depending on the Dolphins view of the significance of the injuries) or another ILB. Having said all of that, I don't think we have the dry powder to pull off anything material at this point. I would like the precious cap space we have left to be rolled over into next year, so we have a better chance of keeping some of our guys (Wilkins, Conner Williams, Austin Jackson, Van Ginkel). Then I am suspect that we can find someone that will help that much this year. With our limited resources, any deal we do has to be about this year. Sometimes you just have to roll with what you have. I just don't see one more player making much difference. Look at the Chubb deal, last year at least, he really didn't help one bit. It can take time for players to get integrated into a system.