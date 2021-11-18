 Doaks getting reps this weekend? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Doaks getting reps this weekend?

Y

Yoodakine56

A

Andyman

I’ve been thinking this the last two weeks every time I saw Miami struggle on short yardage. I was going to post my own thread but glad to see there’s some traction on this. Thanks for posting. They desperately need a back that can just move the pile.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Why would you trust this regime to make a move that makes sense? Have you been watching this season? Of course Gerrid Doaks makes sense. It made sense from the start of the season. Ask Circumstances. He has been banging the drum for this guy all season.


Oh crap... He is probably going to make a joke about banging a drum.
 
Y

Yoodakine56

BennySwella said:
Why would you trust this regime to make a move that makes sense? Have you been watching this season? Of course Gerrid Doaks makes sense. It made sense from the start of the season. Ask Circumstances. He has been banging the drum for this guy all season.


Oh crap... He is probably going to make a joke about banging a drum.
I was told many times by a coworker, "trust no one". And hes darn right. As fin fans, we can only hope our players are developing behind the scenes even if we believed they were ready the 1st day they became a part of the team.
That being said, not regarding the article, and to get the attention of @circumstances, lets show them what we had up our sleeves all this time!!! 🤣🤣🤣
 
