Doaks getting reps this weekend?

Yoodakine56
Club Member
- Joined
Jan 16, 2019
- Messages
- 439
- Reaction score
- 735
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Hawaii
I think its about time to see what he can do for this team...
“Gerrid is doing a good job,” Flores said. “He’s learning the game plan every week. takes the approach he’s going to be out there. That’s good.” Could Doaks’ physicality help in the absence of Malcolm Brown? The Dolphins are last in the league in rushing yards.
