Doaks versus Laird

If it comes down to these two, who does Miami keep?



Currently, at least the way I see it, Laird gives the team more. He's a good wide receiver out of the backfield and has special teams value. Doesn’t seems to be very instinctive as a runner, though.



Doaks is more about physical, downhill running. He showed up versus Cincinnati, with a couple of nice runs. I think he did miss a block and he has struggled catching the ball in training camp.