 Doaks versus Laird | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Doaks versus Laird

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,286
Reaction score
10,801
If it comes down to these two, who does Miami keep?

Currently, at least the way I see it, Laird gives the team more. He's a good wide receiver out of the backfield and has special teams value. Doesn’t seems to be very instinctive as a runner, though.

Doaks is more about physical, downhill running. He showed up versus Cincinnati, with a couple of nice runs. I think he did miss a block and he has struggled catching the ball in training camp.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,205
Reaction score
965
I would actually love to see them keep both and get rid of Brown. I think Doaks can do a lot of the same things Brown does.
 
K

kdog69

Rookie
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages
151
Reaction score
141
I would keep Doaks over Laird right now. We already have 2 RBs that can do what he does. Right now if Brown was to go down we have no one on the roster that can pound it inside.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
10,536
Reaction score
14,009
Location
New Jersey
circumstances said:
What Can Brown Do For You?
Click to expand...
He can Brown Bag It, out of Town!!!
Bag Over Face Reaction GIF by MOODMAN
 
FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
2,014
Reaction score
1,040
I like the classy was Laird hands the ball to the ref after a run. But mostly, he's really good and I think his best days are ahead if he gets the reps.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
9,204
Reaction score
9,112
kdog69 said:
I would keep Doaks over Laird right now. We already have 2 RBs that can do what he does. Right now if Brown was to go down we have no one on the roster that can pound it inside.
Click to expand...

Not quite. Laird was MUCH better I pass pro
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom