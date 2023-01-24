 Doctors Say Tua NOT At Risk For More Concussions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Doctors Say Tua NOT At Risk For More Concussions

I know this won't appease the numerous stunt doubles for Doctors on here because they have Google but the actual doctors say that Tua with sufficient risk isn't more prone to have another concussion. Yes, that was a run-on sentence but at least it's for a good reason.

"Dr. Joseph Maroon said just because a football player has suffered a concussion, it doesn't automatically place him at a greater risk of another.

Maroon is a neurological consultant for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a clinical professor at the University of Pittsburgh. He’s also a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, which on its website cites the University of Pittsburgh’s Brain Trauma Research Center in saying, “The risk of concussion in football is three to six times higher in players who have had a previous concussion.”


But there are many gray areas in the subject of concussions and for Maroon, this is one of them.

“My caveat: If the brain is not fully recovered, there’s a higher incidence,” he said.

That caveat is critical. The Dolphins’ season just ended, so Tagovailoa could go as long as September without being subjected to contact again.

“Given all offseason with no more contact, the odds are very, very positive that he would be returning next year,” Maroon said, adding he would not have any added concern for Tagovailoa’s well-being."

 
To those who want to go with their thoughts as opposed to the actual NEUROLOGIST THAT WORKS WITH NFL TEAMS:

Shut The Fuck Up Veep Season 6 GIF by Veep HBO
 
Yeah I mean this was common knowledge for anyone that took two seconds to look it up. There’s only immediate repeated concussion risk. After first few months and the brain heals the threshold resets. Learn how to fall and a better helmet, problem solved.
 
All players in the NFL are at risk of getting a concussion any time they are on the field when the game is being played. That is just the reality of the game.

Tua unfortunately took some hits that caused his head to bounce off the ground in such a way that he suffered two concussions this past season. That doesn’t mean he is anymore susceptible to getting another concussion than any other player in the NFL.
 
1972forever said:
All players in the NFL are at risk of getting a concussion any time they are on the field when the game is being played. That is just the reality of the game.

Tua unfortunately took some hits that caused his head to bounce off the ground in such a way that he suffered two concussions this past season. That doesn’t mean he is anymore susceptible to getting another concussion than any other player in the NFL.
EXACTLY.
 
He did not have many months of rest, as he is and will be getting this off-season.

I am a Tua fan, and ashamed to admit when he came back only a few weeks from that vicious cheapshot bodyslam in the Bengals game, I was very happy to see him back, but truthfully he might have gained far more from resting at least 2 more weeks.

The Tua before the hit vs the Bengals was far different then the Tua after. Tua for the most part played well when he came back, but he was still not the same QB he was in the 1st three weeks.

The off-season rest will do him a lot of good.
 
This should be no surprise, there are hundreds of people who have suffered multiple concussions and have carried on without further incident. You got 2 in the AFC championship game even - Mahomes and Burrow
 
Simply stating the current article to help those who want to play Web Md and then say go get Lamar Jackson or Captain Avocado.
 
