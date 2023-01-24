Doctors Say Tua NOT At Risk For More Concussions

I know this won't appease the numerous stunt doubles for Doctors on here because they have Google but the actual doctors say that Tua with sufficient risk isn't more prone to have another concussion. Yes, that was a run-on sentence but at least it's for a good reason.



"Dr. Joseph Maroon said just because a football player has suffered a concussion, it doesn't automatically place him at a greater risk of another.



Maroon is a neurological consultant for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a clinical professor at the University of Pittsburgh. He’s also a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, which on its website cites the University of Pittsburgh’s Brain Trauma Research Center in saying, “The risk of concussion in football is three to six times higher in players who have had a previous concussion.”





But there are many gray areas in the subject of concussions and for Maroon, this is one of them.



“My caveat: If the brain is not fully recovered, there’s a higher incidence,” he said.



That caveat is critical. The Dolphins’ season just ended, so Tagovailoa could go as long as September without being subjected to contact again.



“Given all offseason with no more contact, the odds are very, very positive that he would be returning next year,” Maroon said, adding he would not have any added concern for Tagovailoa’s well-being."



