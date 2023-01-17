Ray R
Doctors win, "Lemmings" lose!
Doctors are reported to have reported to Dolphins management, that Tua is no more prone to concussion injuries then any other human being.
A win for the Dolphins from the Doctors.
And now for the "Lemmings" response; how will the "Lemmings" display their loss in this argument?
1) Will they ignore this information and remain Silent?
I don't think they are capable of silence.
2) Will they claim they know more than the Doctors and say Tus is prone to concussions and prove they are losers?
I see this as one of their probable actions.
3) Will they provide false evidence to support their "Tua is prone to concussion" premise and prove they are losers?
I also see this as one of their probable actions.
4) Any chance they will go away with their tail between their legs?
I wish. - LOL
"Attention - "Lemming" Bait" - LOL
Let those whiners who are "Lemmings" squeak up! - LOL
