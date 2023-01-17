 Doctors win, "Lemmings" lose! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Doctors win, "Lemmings" lose!

Ray R

Ray R

Doctors win, "Lemmings" lose!

Doctors are reported to have reported to Dolphins management, that Tua is no more prone to concussion injuries then any other human being.

A win for the Dolphins from the Doctors.

And now for the "Lemmings" response; how will the "Lemmings" display their loss in this argument?

1) Will they ignore this information and remain Silent?
I don't think they are capable of silence.
2) Will they claim they know more than the Doctors and say Tus is prone to concussions and prove they are losers?
I see this as one of their probable actions.
3) Will they provide false evidence to support their "Tua is prone to concussion" premise and prove they are losers?
I also see this as one of their probable actions.
4) Any chance they will go away with their tail between their legs?
I wish. - LOL


"Attention - "Lemming" Bait" - LOL
Let those whiners who are "Lemmings" squeak up! - LOL
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

S

steviey01

Hahaha Ray. What will they say when you have already answered their replies in advance. Wait and watch - it'll be hilarious!
 
F

fish_fan

Ray, I like a lot of what you say. That said I am going to disagree a bit here.

My answer to your question is that I have no faith in the NFL, the Dolphins, nor any professionals they hire who truly care about health. Their only concern is some combination or either cold hard money or winning games.

Yes, I am jaded and cynical but I simply do not trust anything from this organization until I see it on the field.

Edit: I hope you are right for a number of reasons.
 
S

steviey01

Please do edit your second sentence. It doesn't compute. "nor any professionals they hire who truly care about health"?
 
Ray R

Ray R

Fair enough.

I see nothing wrong with an opinion, stated as an opinion; especially when there is a potential serious health concern.

It's the excessive misrepresentation of "facts" provided in a hyperbolic post without any real support or evidence to back it up. Your post was a straight-forward opinion. without any "chicken little" the sky is falling nonsense.

I do get really aggravated with those posters who constantly complain while lacking any stated perception of anything good going on.

I try to temper my aggravation with a sort of "Snarky" response presented in what I see as a humorous way to amplify the nonsense that is being posted.

I take my "ques" from a book called the "Wisemen of Helm" - a Yiddish book (translated into English) showing a kind of mid-European humor the enhances itself by trying to make the most blatantly stupid things look normal.
 
S

steviey01

I agree wholeheartedly Ray. My problem is I like to confront the ignorance without tempering my aggravation. I'm working on it but as we know in real life situations the other side doesn't care. They're just there to stir the pot and muddy the waters.
 
