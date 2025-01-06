 Dodson the leader in interceptions... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dodson the leader in interceptions...

what a sad commentary on our pass rush and secondary. holland was the most passive safety since chris Clemons , even Ramsey didn't make plays, what do you think was the main problem
 
what a sad commentary on our pass rush and secondary. holland was the most passive safety since chris Clemons , even Ramsey didn't make plays, what do you think was the main problem
No pass rush forcing QBs to make uncomfortable passes. Forces the secondary to cover longer giving the receivers more separation. Snowball effect.
 
what a sad commentary on our pass rush and secondary. holland was the most passive safety since chris Clemons , even Ramsey didn't make plays, what do you think was the main problem
Lack of a pass rush and we don't have any playmakers in the secondary.
 
Ramsey made a lot of big plays this year, but he also gave up a good few. He’s still a great player.
 
Lack of real playmakers and we missed healthy Chubb and Phillips this year. Chop obviously came on during the season, Campbell and Sieler were awesome but still we needed more pressure up front.
 
Part of the “passiveness” of the safeties this year I think has to do with the defensive scheme. Making sure they keep the 2 high shell avoid giving up the big play. I think this didn’t really fit Holland’s style and wound up making him passive even after the catch was made. We know he’s somewhat capable, he made that interception happen yesterday by breaking up the pass to Devante.
 
