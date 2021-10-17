 Does a Miami Dolphin lose ruin your Sunday/Monday/Thursday? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does a Miami Dolphin lose ruin your Sunday/Monday/Thursday?

E30M3

E30M3

Never did. If you are that invested you need to reevaluate your life.

Gonna go pick pumpkins with the fam, eat some braised short ribs for dinner and have a couple glasses of bourbon without thinking twice about this sh*tshow of a team.

Hope everyone else enjoys the rest of the day as well!
 
No I stopped caring about this team years ago. Don't expect to care again until Ross' stench is erased ... so years away.
 
Yes it does. I couldn’t care less about people who say “well maybe football shouldn’t be so big in your life”. Whatever good for you. Yes it pisses me off into the week. This year more than other years especially. With the season now officially over the losses won’t be as bad since it’s whatever at this point.
 
Well, when you have high(ish) hopes for the season, and to just keep looking like we are, a little bit - especially when you are expecting a win
 
lol usually even a loss you could spin it in a positive and say you get a better 1st round selection but that is gone too.
 
Yes it does. I couldn’t care less about people who say “well maybe football shouldn’t be so big in your life”. Whatever good for you. Yes it pisses me off into the week. This year more than other years especially. With the season now officially over the losses won’t be as bad since it’s whatever at this point.
At the end of the day, It's out of your control brother. Don't take it -too- seriously.
 
This a was as good a loss as it gets if it gets Frier and Glo gone - forever

And it is exactly how I expected it to go down - Tua is not the problem
 
