Does a Miami Dolphin lose ruin your Sunday/Monday/Thursday?

When I was younger every loss killed me. Now not so much. Does anyone still feel like this?
At the end of the day, It's out of your control brother. Don't take it -too- seriously.Yes it does. I couldn’t care less about people who say “well maybe football shouldn’t be so big in your life”. Whatever good for you. Yes it pisses me off into the week. This year more than other years especially. With the season now officially over the losses won’t be as bad since it’s whatever at this point.