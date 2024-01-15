 Does anyone else see a parallel between what is happening with Dallas & Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does anyone else see a parallel between what is happening with Dallas & Miami?

Does anyone else see a parallel between what is happening with Dallas and with Miami?

It has come to my attention that Dallas has won 12 games each of the last three years but failed to advance in the playoffs. That sounds a lot like our Dolphins the last two years.

One of the medias big eared "talking heads" pointed out it's not the coach in Dallas, it's the players not performing well at the end of the season, and that their QB is fine but needs better support from their offensive. And all this with a team that has something like15 all-pro players. This certainly seems to be a close parallel to our situation.

It will be interesting to see what actions Jerry Jones takes this off-season and compare them with the actions that the Dolphins FO takes.

It could be illuminating.

I think the fact that these two situations are so similar, should rule out the idea of tanking as a cure. It hasn't worked for them, and it hasn't worked for us.

How do you see it?
 
The Cowboys lost at home with a mostly healthy team, playing inside under perfect conditions, to the lowest seated team.. We lost missing almost half our roster, and the ones who were there were banged up at an away game in one of the hardest places to win, in -27 degree weather to a higher seated team.

While I get what you are saying, the 2 playoff losses are completely different. Just MHO.
 
Hey Colin Cowherd…I thought Dallas was a real Gucci bag 💼? Turns out they were more fake than us. **** you, you talentless hack.
 
