Does Anyone Know.....

EasyRider said: What actual draft picks have been tied to Grier?



I keep saying the franchise is in his hands right now. We are entering probably the most risky offseason in the history of this franchise being the amount of picks to choose from and free agent money to spend. But for me personally I don’t know who Grier is responsible for. All I read are the same rumors most people here read.



So, are you a Grier supporter or aren‘t you? And why are you or why aren’t you. I’m still indifferent about him although I do believe he has been kind of handcuffed while Tbaum was in charge. Click to expand...

Not a supporter in any way he has been a big part of this losing franchise for a long damn time and has had his hands all over the team and draft. People make every excuse in the world since he is the current GM. he has made a lot of moves to get picks so maybe he will turn it around.National scout/assistant director of college scouting 2003-2007Director of college scouting 2007-2016Gm from 2016 onHe should have been part of the purge, he was not in some minor role for the past 12 years so the good and bad he has some responsibility in and since we have decided to tear it all up he was a part of the crew that that built a team that has two winning seasons since he was director of college scouting and beyond.if tannebaum was the handcuff then you can only count one draft and that this year but its beyond silly to think he has had little to do with who we have picked in draftstoo many excuses have been made for this franchise especially with the Bills sitting at 9-4 and Baltimore at 12-2 without any tanking involved . hell even our former Qb with a pretty mediocre team is in contention for playoffs with his best season ever at 8-5.