Does Anyone Know.....

EasyRider



Apr 13, 2019


Lancaster Pennsylvania
What actual draft picks have been tied to Grier?

I keep saying the franchise is in his hands right now. We are entering probably the most risky offseason in the history of this franchise being the amount of picks to choose from and free agent money to spend. But for me personally I don’t know who Grier is responsible for. All I read are the same rumors most people here read.

So, are you a Grier supporter or aren‘t you? And why are you or why aren’t you. I’m still indifferent about him although I do believe he has been kind of handcuffed while Tbaum was in charge.
 
mfish41



Apr 26, 2008


Ocala Florida
He was the official GM for:
2019
2018
2017
2016
The bad picks from those drafts were Tannenbaum though apparently
He's getting credit for Devante Parker in 2015 too for some reason
 
EasyRider



Apr 13, 2019


Lancaster Pennsylvania
mfish41 said:
He was the official GM for:
2019
2018
2017
2016
The bad picks from those drafts were Tannenbaum though apparently
He's getting credit for Devante Parker in 2015 too for some reason
I know how long he was the official GM but somehow I feel like he was restricted. But how do we know the bad picks were Tbaum?
I think we can all agree though that Tbaum‘s contracts were terrible
 


Sirspud

Jun 24, 2004


34
Haines City, Fl
Some people in the NFL specialize in rebuilding. Grier should specialize in deconstructing. He's done a marvelous job of getting good value for guys on the trade block., and the whole sequence of the Rosen trade was ballsy too, even if the staff hasn't made Rosen that was still good value. But I shudder to think of Grier actually being the one using all those picks.
 
dlockz



Sep 6, 2004


53
Tampa Fl
EasyRider said:
What actual draft picks have been tied to Grier?

I keep saying the franchise is in his hands right now. We are entering probably the most risky offseason in the history of this franchise being the amount of picks to choose from and free agent money to spend. But for me personally I don’t know who Grier is responsible for. All I read are the same rumors most people here read.

So, are you a Grier supporter or aren‘t you? And why are you or why aren’t you. I’m still indifferent about him although I do believe he has been kind of handcuffed while Tbaum was in charge.
Not a supporter in any way he has been a big part of this losing franchise for a long damn time and has had his hands all over the team and draft. People make every excuse in the world since he is the current GM. he has made a lot of moves to get picks so maybe he will turn it around.

National scout/assistant director of college scouting 2003-2007
Director of college scouting 2007-2016
Gm from 2016 on

He should have been part of the purge, he was not in some minor role for the past 12 years so the good and bad he has some responsibility in and since we have decided to tear it all up he was a part of the crew that that built a team that has two winning seasons since he was director of college scouting and beyond.
if tannebaum was the handcuff then you can only count one draft and that this year but its beyond silly to think he has had little to do with who we have picked in drafts

too many excuses have been made for this franchise especially with the Bills sitting at 9-4 and Baltimore at 12-2 without any tanking involved . hell even our former Qb with a pretty mediocre team is in contention for playoffs with his best season ever at 8-5.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN



Jul 7, 2012


Atlanta
EasyRider said:
What actual draft picks have been tied to Grier?

I keep saying the franchise is in his hands right now. We are entering probably the most risky offseason in the history of this franchise being the amount of picks to choose from and free agent money to spend. But for me personally I don’t know who Grier is responsible for. All I read are the same rumors most people here read.

So, are you a Grier supporter or aren‘t you? And why are you or why aren’t you. I’m still indifferent about him although I do believe he has been kind of handcuffed while Tbaum was in charge.
Answer is unknown. I am impressed that he hired Flores. His plan does appear to be complex and well thought out. As well as consistently sticking to a plan. I think at this time, we don't have enough information to make a determination with confidence about Grier. We'll know a lot more after this FA and draft; and as we see how Flores plugs those players in.
 
meatpardle



Jan 9, 2019


41
UK
EasyRider said:
What actual draft picks have been tied to Grier?

I keep saying the franchise is in his hands right now. We are entering probably the most risky offseason in the history of this franchise being the amount of picks to choose from and free agent money to spend. But for me personally I don’t know who Grier is responsible for. All I read are the same rumors most people here read.

So, are you a Grier supporter or aren‘t you? And why are you or why aren’t you. I’m still indifferent about him although I do believe he has been kind of handcuffed while Tbaum was in charge.
Depends what you mean by ‘tied to’.

Some people will say that by virtue of his position he ‘has had a hand in’ or ‘should take responsibility for’ all picks, or that he’s been ‘part of the problem’, but the reality is that nobody knows which specific picks he lobbied for, which ones were pushed by other people and went along with or which ones he was persuaded or convinced were good choices against his better judgement.

Does that effect how you judge him? That depends on what kind of person you are and your attitude towards Grier.
 
BlueFin



Jun 2, 2004


Weeki Wachee, Florida
I look at it like until the 2019 draft.... Grier was harnessed by Tannenbaum and Gase...and subject to their influence.

He brought in some personal people with very good track records and the ship seems to be in good hands.

The pick I most question in recent history is Charles Harris... and I’m not clear who is most at fault on that one?
 
illscriptures



Dec 1, 2005


Miami
It has been shown that he had a specific hand in NOT drafting Lamar Jackson by threatening to quit on Stephen Ross going with Minkah instead. That to me tells me all I need to know.
 
royalshank



Mar 13, 2006


New Jersey
Dolph N.Fan said:
Grier may actually do good in 2020, but if I’m doing a full rebuild to try and get away from
The last 20 years of mediocrity that should
Have meant getting rid of Grier too. He’s been part of that mediocrity.
It took me awhile but I’m 60/40 in the Grier should have been shown the door along w the other guys. Charles Harris and Wilkins (I know it’s just one year) sold me. You can’t take rotational players w your 1st rounders. Wilkins has time but I didn’t see enough from him to get my hopes up that he’ll be a stud. Watching TJ Watt last night infuriated me thinking he was there and we went w Harris - Grier is very good at spotting 3rd round talent and selecting the guy no 1.

unless he “can’t believe they fell to us” obvious ones like Tunsil and Minkah.
 
meatpardle



Jan 9, 2019


41
UK
illscriptures said:
It has been shown that he had a specific hand in NOT drafting Lamar Jackson by threatening to quit on Stephen Ross going with Minkah instead. That to me tells me all I need to know.
Any evidence for this or just more anti-Grier embellishment? Because the only story I can find is a 'source' saying that everybody in the room wanted to draft Minkah other than Ross, who wanted to trade down. Grier made the call to pick Minkah rather than trade down and told Ross he didn't agree with him he could fire him, which is a lot different than "threatening to quit on Stephen Ross".
 
illscriptures



Dec 1, 2005


Miami
meatpardle said:
Any evidence for this or just more anti-Grier embellishment? Because the only story I can find is a 'source' saying that everybody in the room wanted to draft Minkah other than Ross, who wanted to trade down. Grier made the call to pick Minkah rather than trade down and told Ross he didn't agree with him he could fire him, which is a lot different than "threatening to quit on Stephen Ross".
Lol. Ok. That is exactly the same thing to me. He threw a hissy fit to not pick Jackson. Feel free to argue semantics but that is essentially the same thing and tells me what I need to know. Jesus Christ some of you people are inexplicable.
 
Jssanto



May 10, 2014


What is the draft order now? Bengals are 1, but Giants, wash and we are all 3-11. Are we 2, 3, or 4?
 
