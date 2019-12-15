Does Anyone Know.....

EasyRider
What actual draft picks have been tied to Grier?
I keep saying the franchise is in his hands right now. We are entering probably the most risky offseason in the history of this franchise being the amount of picks to choose from and free agent money to spend. But for me personally I don’t know who Grier is responsible for. All I read are the same rumors most people here read.
So, are you a Grier supporter or aren‘t you? And why are you or why aren’t you. I’m still indifferent about him although I do believe he has been kind of handcuffed while Tbaum was in charge.
