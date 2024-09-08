 Does anyone truly understand QBR? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does anyone truly understand QBR?

Does anyone truly understand QBR including ESPN? They won't release their formula's so no one can argue against or for it. I'm a stat line whore for good or bad and I always look at it at the end of the game. Tua had arguably the better game yet he is below Lawrence. Neither QB was great if you take away the bomb to Hill but I still don't see where Trevor was so much better than Tua. I know at the end of the day everyone hates ESPN but I'm just trying to understand it a bit better.


Trevor Lawrence
Tua Tagovailoa

C/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSQBRRTG
12/211627.7103-2363.297.7
23/373389.1103-1948.8101.0
 
I hate the QBR stat

It’s what you do in the fourth quarters to help your team win the game QBR or not
 
It’s quite simple.

If a pundit’s favourite QB is near the top of the QBR ratings, then it’s an extremely valuable metric that helps measure all QBs against each other to determine how they perform in game situations.

If a guy named Tua is near the top of the list, then it’s subjective crap and not indicative of true value at the QB position.
 
EasyRider said:
I hate the QBR stat

It’s what you do in the fourth quarters to help your team win the game QBR or not
I don't "hate" the stat. It's just a mathematical calculation.

I don't think it has any real value because without the specifics of how it works there is no context.

Why they guard it like a Cold war state secret is beyond me. Only reason I can think of is it allows them to promote an agenda without needing an explanation.

IOW, ESPN blows.
 
Mach2 said:
I don't "hate" the stat. It's just a mathematical calculation.

I don't think it has any real value because without the specifics of how it works there is no context.

Why they guard it like a Cold war state secret is beyond me. Only reason I can think of is it allows them to promote an agenda without needing an explanation.

IOW, ESPN blows.
Wow

You and I agree
 
Finsational said:
If Trevor Lawrence's QBR was really that much higher than Tua's and their stats were what they were then I would just ignore QBR.
 
Finsational said:
Tua was supposed to catch all those balls that were dropped...bad Tua.
 
EasyRider said:
Wow

You and I agree
Oh, we agree on a lot of things. Disagree on others.

For example, you believe McD is not a good play caller despite the statistics that say otherwise, because you have a quite different philosophy, and believe he should change. You believe your's is superior.

I believe he is who he is, and he believes in his way. He isn't going to drastically change from one season to the next. Though I certainly disagree with what he does at times situationally, that's true of every single coach we have had, and the vast majority of NFL coaches I have ever seen.

Perhaps he will slowly evolve over the years, but expecting some night and day change in the short term is not realistic. That truly is, as you put it, beating a dead horse. I get it. It's frustrating to you. I even understand that frustration. I just don't see the point of harping on it every week.
 
Mach2 said:
Oh, we agree on a lot of things. Disagree on others.

For example, you believe McD is not a good play caller despite the statistics that say otherwise, because you have a quite different philosophy, and believe he should change. You believe your's is superior.

I believe he is who he is, and he believes in his way. He isn't going to drastically change from one season to the next. Though I certainly disagree with what he does at times situationally, that's true of every single coach we have had, and the vast majority of NFL coaches I have ever seen.

Perhaps he will slowly evolve over the years, but expecting some night and day change in the short term is not realistic. That truly is, as you put it, beating a dead horse. I get it. It's frustrating to you. I even understand that frustration. I just don't see the point of harping on it every week.
Not every week
It’s now every year
 
Finsational said:
Fortunately Tua’s perfectly thrown crosser to Tyreek does count, but even w/o it he was still better.

Tua didn’t have the time Lawrence often had today, nor did he have the benefit of a consistent run game to set up his passes. Yet he still threw some absolute dimes and more importantly — his team won the game.

Reverse things then imagine the talk about Tua if the Dolphins were the ones holding a 17-7 halftime lead only to go scoreless during the 2nd half. Everyone, especially the media, would be killing Tua over it.

Further, I thought the TE group was subpar today dropping several short passes that need to be caught (and they had some bad penalties). Tua can’t be perfect on every throw and needs his receivers to help him out a bit more.

Btw, Tua should have had 2 TD passes, but the officials up in the booth were apparently napping today. That play surely gets reviewed if it was the opponent making it. Ridiculous.
 
QBR for a single game is useless... There are more variables than actual pass attempts in a game...
 
QBR is a fictitious stat with no quantifiable means to calculate and verify it's accuracy or authenticity.

In other words, it is some random guy in espn's basement that assigns a number value to Qbs according to how management wants to market that player.

Loved the bit about the cold war secret @Mach2 !
 
Finsational said:
QBR bases its rating on expected result v actual result taking into account down, distance, place on the field, and current score.

Lawrence would have gotten a huge bump today in the last minute of the first half based on the situation where the Dolphins should not have scored. I've also noticed that when a quarterback is playing from behind that it's harder for them to have a high QBR because the expectation is that they'll be playing against looser coverage.

About 80% of the time the team whose quarterback has the higher QBR will win. I have noticed, though, that if the winning quarterback has a lower QBR, it's usually a case where the that quarterback has thrown a lot more than his counterpart.

QBR > Passer rating but PFF rating is even better.
 
