Does Anything about the Bengals scare you?

So the only time I saw the Bengals play all year, I actually tuned in and within 15 minutes the Burrow injury happened.

I don't really know much about them.

That all being said, they took us into overtime last year, and Giovanni Bernard used to be(Is he still?) quite a difficult back to get a hold of.

I was wondering, going into this week's game, what is it about Cincinnati, - if anything- that concerns you?

The way Burrow was flinging it, I would not have wanted to get into a shootout with him, but now without a QB the Bengals seem really neutered.

Just wondered what you all thought.

Have a great one.