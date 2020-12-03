Does Anything about the Bengals scare you?

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,908
Reaction score
1,495
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
So the only time I saw the Bengals play all year, I actually tuned in and within 15 minutes the Burrow injury happened.
I don't really know much about them.
That all being said, they took us into overtime last year, and Giovanni Bernard used to be(Is he still?) quite a difficult back to get a hold of.
I was wondering, going into this week's game, what is it about Cincinnati, - if anything- that concerns you?
The way Burrow was flinging it, I would not have wanted to get into a shootout with him, but now without a QB the Bengals seem really neutered.
Just wondered what you all thought.
Have a great one.
 
A

ANMoore

Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
2,075
Reaction score
2,676
Tyler Boyd is legit. Excited to see him test needham

joe mixon is tough to contain but his oline would do half the work for us if he even played. Gio is a decent pass catcher but nothing to worry about, a perine is a big body but we should have him easily contained. Jag.

jessie bates is good in coverage but is maybe the leagues worst tackler.

they have a fat kicker. The end
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,883
Reaction score
11,958
SuperMarksBros. said:
Similar conversations were had about Denver. Guys were pea****ing all over the place around here.
Click to expand...

Do they have a similiar DL front to Denver? Their DL more than anything is what wrecked us...ofcourse their type of running game obviously wrecked us too.

Watching a little Bengals game when Burrow was there and they didn't posses anything like what Denver bought.

I haven't watch the backup QB play yet.

If Miami keeps the game clean and not give away points then we should be able to win this game.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,908
Reaction score
1,495
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I know people are poo-pooing the Bengals somewhat, but I bet New England fans poo-pooed Week 17 last year...and look at what it got them.
Point being- you never know.
My question is more, I guess, what areas of their team are strong that match up well against us, and could make the game tougher/closer than expected?
Honestly, I see Flores going in to this game with a conservative plan, and the game looking a lot like last week's. Whoever is the QB.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
846
Reaction score
1,066
Location
Louisville, Ky
I don't think we are in a position to underestimate any team..... This will be a challenge.... They have nothing to lose by winning. We do. Wonderful to be where we are but downplaying the Bengals is a recipe for disaster. I have full confidence that our coaching staff will drive this point home. Would love to see us come out and be the best version of our team with who is available. Tua or no Tua.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,882
Reaction score
3,298
Our play scares me more. We have such a history of losing the games we need to win...hope we're different this year.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
369
Reaction score
428
Location
Georgia
I don’t understand how fans underestimating an opponent has any bearing on the outcome of that game.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
4,775
Reaction score
4,336
There is nothing about football that scares me, worries me or causes any loss of sleep
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,071
Reaction score
880
I never thought the Broncos game was an easy win, their secondary is legit.

The Bengals should be though, their defense is bad against the run and the pass. Burrow is gone and they have no running game at all. They do have a some nice receivers but with Brandon Allen at QB they have no shot at our defense. Consider last week they got a kick off return for a TD and a pass interference call in the end zone for their one offensive score.

This game is a sure win IMO, the only way we lose would be multiple turnovers turning into points
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom