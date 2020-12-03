Does Anything about the Bengals scare you?

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,908
- Reaction score
- 1,495
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
So the only time I saw the Bengals play all year, I actually tuned in and within 15 minutes the Burrow injury happened.
I don't really know much about them.
That all being said, they took us into overtime last year, and Giovanni Bernard used to be(Is he still?) quite a difficult back to get a hold of.
I was wondering, going into this week's game, what is it about Cincinnati, - if anything- that concerns you?
The way Burrow was flinging it, I would not have wanted to get into a shootout with him, but now without a QB the Bengals seem really neutered.
Just wondered what you all thought.
Have a great one.
