Does Aqib Talib has anything left? Can he play FS?

I doubt it happens, becase I’m pretty sure X get traded, but we could have a perimeter of X, B. Jones, A. Talib, E. Rowe and B. McCain

At least it will look good on paper for a couple of years, but as I sed, I doubt it happens, maybe now with no TB and the division up for grabs we think about it
 
I don’t think X is getting traded to just to trade him.

If he gets traded it’s only to ensure Tua.

Otherwise there is no return that could possibly out perform his value.
 
