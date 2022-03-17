 Does Duke will be back ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Duke will be back ?

fastball83

fastball83

Hello

I really liked Duke signing and play every game last year

I would be very disappointed if he couldn’t t resign and came back this year

But with Edmonds and Mosteert signing I begin to think he isn’t t in Grier plan

What do you think ?
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

How is Duke out of the Backfield in terms of receptions. Rumors starting to emerge in Buffalo about him being someone Bills are talking too. So figure can ask here as fans probably know more about him from last year and going back to College.
 
TraderJoe

TraderJoe

Duke Johnson has played on three teams in seven years and has a career high of 402 yards rushing.

I certainly hope we can do better.
 
G

gamesitwatch

BillsFanInPeace said:
How is Duke out of the Backfield in terms of receptions. Rumors starting to emerge in Buffalo about him being someone Bills are talking too. So figure can ask here as fans probably know more about him from last year and going back to College.
He was a 3rd down back in Cleveland with an average of 50-60 catches per year. Fairly good at everything, excels at nothing. Overperformed towards the end of last year here, but was shockingly bad in Houston in 2020. Will be 29 next year. Better suited to be a backup imo.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

gamesitwatch said:
He was a 3rd down back in Cleveland with an average of 50-60 catches per year. Fairly good at everything, excels at nothing. Overperformed towards the end of last year here, but was shockingly bad in Houston in 2020. Will be 29 next year. Better suited to be a backup imo.
OK that might work. That is why the Bills went after McKissic is the 3rd down play. And Blitz pickup. Singeltary will remain their "starter" So this could be an option in the 2.5M range that they are looking for in that role. Appreciate it
 
G

gamesitwatch

BillsFanInPeace said:
OK that might work. That is why the Bills went after McKissic is the 3rd down play. And Blitz pickup. Singeltary will remain their "starter" So this could be an option in the 2.5M range that they are looking for in that role. Appreciate it
To be honest I'd rather have Duke than McKissic, but I might be biased. Johnson is 20 lbs heavier and yet has similar speed and quickness. Certainly worth the 2.5M.
 
