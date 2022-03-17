Does Duke will be back ?

gamesitwatch said: He was a 3rd down back in Cleveland with an average of 50-60 catches per year. Fairly good at everything, excels at nothing. Overperformed towards the end of last year here, but was shockingly bad in Houston in 2020. Will be 29 next year. Better suited to be a backup imo. Click to expand...

OK that might work. That is why the Bills went after McKissic is the 3rd down play. And Blitz pickup. Singeltary will remain their "starter" So this could be an option in the 2.5M range that they are looking for in that role. Appreciate it