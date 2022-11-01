Does Hill Deserve to be in the MVP Conversation?

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 14,385
- Reaction score
- 69,382
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
Hill Belongs in MVP Conversation
Tyreek Hill is putting together a season for the ages in his first year in Miami
www.si.com
Yes but unfortunately as Alain Poupart states it is normally QB's that dominate the award.
Certainly he is in the mix to break the number of receptions 149 and yardage 1964, especially if Tua stays healthly the rest of the way.
If he can add another 10-12 TD's he must be considered but may only be the best non QB.
Thoughts any one.