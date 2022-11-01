 Does Hill Deserve to be in the MVP Conversation? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Hill Deserve to be in the MVP Conversation?

www.si.com

Hill Belongs in MVP Conversation

Tyreek Hill is putting together a season for the ages in his first year in Miami
www.si.com www.si.com

Yes but unfortunately as Alain Poupart states it is normally QB's that dominate the award.

Certainly he is in the mix to break the number of receptions 149 and yardage 1964, especially if Tua stays healthly the rest of the way.

If he can add another 10-12 TD's he must be considered but may only be the best non QB.

Thoughts any one.
 
If the award was actually given to the best player in the league as it was originally intended and not the most "valuable" player then yes he'd be in the conversation. As it stands, the award is only going to go to QBs from now on. Hill could likely win offensive player of the year, however
 
If he gets 2,000 yards he should get it. But I don’t think he will, because Tua will take some vote’s away. And I think Allen will get it unless he get injured or has a real bad stretch of games.
 
He deserves it. Any one of those 3 obvious skill guys could be in the running as far as I'm concerned. But Hill brings more than his play on the field too. So I think 100 percent yes he should be in conversation
 
If he becomes the 1st WR to crack 2000yds then I then think not only should he be in the MVP conversation but he should be a serious favourite to win it. Its a milestone plus if Fins make playoffs as well it will only highlight that achievement.
 
Needs 2100 yards and 8 or more tds for him to have a chance. Miami also probably needs to make the playoffs. Wide receiver has never won mvp before.
 
Hill deserves some vote
Lamar is on another planet thought with his production
 
Absolutely he should. You can't deny it.

I think the reason, for me, I would put let's say Tua higher is this.

Hill still put up great numbers during our 3 game losing streak.

We didn't win again till Tua started again.

So MVP is clearly Tua for Miami.

Best offensive player? Absolutely, without a doubt is Hill right now.
 
