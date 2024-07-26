Does Jordan Poyers comments about the Dolphins reflect on McDaniel ?

Like most I want to believe in our head coach, he does things differently, teaches differently and it would be great if his ways get through to his players to get them to play their hardest for 60 mins with limited mental errors in the process.



After all that is what makes a great coach, the ability to get your players playing at their best mentally and physically for 60 mins.



That is not what Poyer and his Buffalo teammates thought about the Dolphins, he said “ they felt that if they got up on us, “ we would fold”



How can Mcdaniel not take that personally, and what is he gonna do about it are the two questions I have.?