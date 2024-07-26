 Does Jordan Poyers comments about the Dolphins reflect on McDaniel ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Jordan Poyers comments about the Dolphins reflect on McDaniel ?

Like most I want to believe in our head coach, he does things differently, teaches differently and it would be great if his ways get through to his players to get them to play their hardest for 60 mins with limited mental errors in the process.

After all that is what makes a great coach, the ability to get your players playing at their best mentally and physically for 60 mins.

That is not what Poyer and his Buffalo teammates thought about the Dolphins, he said “ they felt that if they got up on us, “ we would fold”

How can Mcdaniel not take that personally, and what is he gonna do about it are the two questions I have.?
 
MM is the part of the reason this team is no longer a laughing stock and the reason we beat the Bills ONCE

The reason the offense exploded was because of his scheme. He is a new head coach and maybe he needs to improve subtly in certain areas, but I have heard player literallys state how MM makes them want to play for him. Because of his passion and how he motivates them to give it their all for him.
 
More than anything, I think this is more on Tua. Because the truth is that Tua folds when you get pressure on him. He becomes erratic, he starts throwing highly suspect passes and ints because of the defense disrupting his timing and jamming WRs.

More than anything we need to find a way to protect Tua because he is a surgeon whenever not in that situation
 
The Buck stops with McDaniel. He is the leader of the team.

So yes.

I like McDaniel, and have no idea how much of his input Grier takes when acquiring players, but when the perception you create is a finesse team that lacks physicality and toughness, and then ignore that issue in the offseason, then it sets off red flags on whether he truly has the pulse of his own team.
 
BennySwella said:
More than anything, I think this is more on Tua. Because the truth is that Tua folds when you get pressure on him. He becomes erratic, he starts throwing highly suspect passes and ints because of the defense disrupting his timing and jamming WRs.

More than anything we need to find a way to protect Tua because he is a surgeon whenever not in that situation
There are very few QBs that wouldn't significantly deteriorate given the pressure Tua was under in the second half of last year (for example).

Equally, there are very few - if any - functional offences in the league that Tua wouldn't thrive within.

His productivity under pressure is a symptom, not the cause - in my opinion.
 
BennySwella said:
More than anything, I think this is more on Tua. Because the truth is that Tua folds when you get pressure on him. He becomes erratic, he starts throwing highly suspect passes and ints because of the defense disrupting his timing and jamming WRs.

More than anything we need to find a way to protect Tua because he is a surgeon whenever not in that situation
It's more like a combination of both. He tends to abandon the run when unnecessary. Leaves Chubb on the field for a meaningless game, etc. Tua needs to clamp down and not look for the deep ball all the time. They finally are looking to spread it around more. This is off of Hills comments about being selfish going after 2k.
 
BennySwella said:
MM is the part of the reason this team is no longer a laughing stock and the reason we beat the Bills ONCE

The reason the offense exploded was because of his scheme. He is a new head coach and maybe he needs to improve subtly in certain areas, but I have heard player literallys state how MM makes them want to play for him. Because of his passion and how he motivates them to give it their all for him.
well said, do you think those subtle things you talk about are what Poyer is referring to?
 
BennySwella said:
More than anything, I think this is more on Tua. Because the truth is that Tua folds when you get pressure on him. He becomes erratic, he starts throwing highly suspect passes and ints because of the defense disrupting his timing and jamming WRs.

More than anything we need to find a way to protect Tua because he is a surgeon whenever not in that situation
I do think Tua needs to do a better job managing the game and that’s why I want him lean and mean, to be able to use his legs to get out of trouble, however we give up pressure faster than a lot of team and we get the ball out faster than anyone in the game so Tua gets credit for that.

That being said, Poyers comments were about the team “ folding” to
Me that’s a state of mind comment that the head coach is responsible for.
 
Avigatorx said:
The Buck stops with McDaniel. He is the leader of the team.

So yes.

I like McDaniel, and have no idea how much of his input Grier takes when acquiring players, but when the perception you create is a finesse team that lacks physicality and toughness, and then ignore that issue in the offseason, then it sets off red flags on whether he truly has the pulse of his own team.
it’s pretty complicated where to assess blame imo, but I’ve got to feel that McDaniel has got to address it ?
 
