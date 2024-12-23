 Does Mcdaniel even talk to his players ?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Mcdaniel even talk to his players ??

Hill say's he's missing valuable practice time

and this is coach McD answer :

'...When asked about Hill’s comments, head coach Mike McDaniel said that a move to adjust the practice schedule to get the duo more work is “an easy one” to make so Hill should be seeing more of the practice field for what’s left of the Dolphins season....'

McDummy has granted Hill time off to fertilize women that are not his wife. This should be an easy fix. His limp wrist is also tied to him fertilizing these women. Stay in practice and away from these women should fix the drop and Tua time issues.
 
Hill could have easily said I don’t need the rest coach. I need the reps.. yet he blames the coach for his drops and people jump the coach instead of the clown dropping the passes.
 
The team showed up, didn't make costly mistakes, all three phases played well.

The coaching staff deserves credit for this one. Maybe the fire McDaniel posts should be put on hold? At least temporarily.
 
To that point, Hill has gone from being voted as the best player in football to maybe a fringe top 100.

I know he's been dealing with injuries, the law issue which he brought on himself, not being targeted as much in the passing game. All those factors.

But how many big plays were there that he didn't make due to drops? I'd guess it's maybe 200 yards worth. A sure touchdown yesterday that Tua placed perfectly is one example.

Hill is a really good player and I'm sure the wrist injury has impacted his game. But as a team leader he should be talking about how big the win is, not himself.
 
The real issue is reek is playing with one hand and has been all season. He should of shut it down in preseason and got the surgery and he would be back to 100% already. The guy doesnt have a history of drops before this season so this is the only logical solution. His coment about needing more reps is total bullshit to cover up the fact that he honestly shouldn't be out there at all.
 
The first thing I thot when Hill dropped the first pass and then pointed to his eyes... "I couldnt see the ball" which is also known as pushing off personal responsibility for his errors onto something else.. Hill is a poor excuse for a human..
 
When asked about this, Tua said reps are definitely important, he then pointed at Jonnu and pointed to the fact that when they feel they could use more reps, they do them outside of the practice framework... So yeah... If hill wants reps with Tua, he can have them whatever Mike has to say about it...
 
