Does Mcdaniel even talk to his players ??

Hill say's he's missing valuable practice time
and this is coach McD answer :
'...When asked about Hill’s comments, head coach Mike McDaniel said that a move to adjust the practice schedule to get the duo more work is “an easy one” to make so Hill should be seeing more of the practice field for what’s left of the Dolphins season....'
I am done with this clown
and this is coach McD answer :
'...When asked about Hill’s comments, head coach Mike McDaniel said that a move to adjust the practice schedule to get the duo more work is “an easy one” to make so Hill should be seeing more of the practice field for what’s left of the Dolphins season....'
I am done with this clown