 does McDaniel show a new wrinkle to this offense this week? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

does McDaniel show a new wrinkle to this offense this week?

JEDIJ007

JEDIJ007

It's a trap!
Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2007
Messages
1,568
Reaction score
186
Location
Dallas, TX
i’m going to the game and i have this feeling that McDaniel is going to break something out that the offense hasn’t done this year.

2 reasons, the 49ers staff knows what he likes to do especially kyle, and i’ve got a feeling he wants to show the teacher he’s no longer a student. only way to do this is to beat them.

i’m thinking he’s got some killer plays he’s reserved just for this game. and if the fins can get out to an early lead it’s the D turn to turn the lights off. this D was built to play with a lead. let’s go fins!
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
14,314
Reaction score
34,724
Location
Mississippi
I'm just gonna wish Magical Mike the best on this and say I'm glad we got him . I'm sure he's got something in store.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,118
Reaction score
32,040
Location
Montreal
What the Fins are doing right now is pretty game theory optimal tbh... They're basically unexpoitable on offense, when that's the case you dont deviate for the **** of it... I believe they'll adjust to their own roster regarding injuries. But overall, doing what they've been doing will crush pretty much any D in this league.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
16,563
Reaction score
33,484
Location
New Jersey
baby rain GIF by Colore_g


A look at the new wrinkle!!!
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,673
Reaction score
12,007
Location
San Antonio
JEDIJ007 said:
i’m going to the game and i have this feeling that McDaniel is going to break something out that the offense hasn’t done this year.

2 reasons, the 49ers staff knows what he likes to do especially kyle, and i’ve got a feeling he wants to show the teacher he’s no longer a student. only way to do this is to beat them.

i’m thinking he’s got some killer plays he’s reserved just for this game. and if the fins can get out to an early lead it’s the D turn to turn the lights off. this D was built to play with a lead. let’s go fins!
Click to expand...

I don't understand the logic there. McD completely revamped the system to fit what he has with the Dolphins. I've seen many analysts talk about how it's Shanahan's system on steroids, with several play structures that are different from Shanahan's system (several of which can be run from different formations).

As for him having new plays...ya you gotta expect that. He's been doing it every week all year, and you'd think he'd keep that going. The players have talked about how they have a lot of learning to do every week because there's new plays they haven't ran before.
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
942
Reaction score
1,664
No one has stopped our offense, don't think he needs to reinvent the wheel here. I'm sure they'll be some trickery, but we're going to attack until the game is over...
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
13,353
Reaction score
23,581
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
NBP81 said:
What the Fins are doing right now is pretty game theory optimal tbh... They're basically unexpoitable on offense, when that's the case you dont deviate for the **** of it... I believe they'll adjust to their own roster regarding injuries. But overall, doing what they've been doing will crush pretty much any D in this league.
Click to expand...
Love it!
Just in case you don't read "emoji" - LOL
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
13,353
Reaction score
23,581
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
PhinFan1968 said:
I don't understand the logic there. McD completely revamped the system to fit what he has with the Dolphins. I've seen many analysts talk about how it's Shanahan's system on steroids, with several play structures that are different from Shanahan's system (several of which can be run from different formations).

As for him having new plays...ya you gotta expect that. He's been doing it every week all year, and you'd think he'd keep that going. The players have talked about how they have a lot of learning to do every week because there's new plays they haven't ran before.
Click to expand...
If nothing else, that should keep them focused.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom