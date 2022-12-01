does McDaniel show a new wrinkle to this offense this week?

i’m going to the game and i have this feeling that McDaniel is going to break something out that the offense hasn’t done this year.



2 reasons, the 49ers staff knows what he likes to do especially kyle, and i’ve got a feeling he wants to show the teacher he’s no longer a student. only way to do this is to beat them.



i’m thinking he’s got some killer plays he’s reserved just for this game. and if the fins can get out to an early lead it’s the D turn to turn the lights off. this D was built to play with a lead. let’s go fins!