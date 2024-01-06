 Does our offense have “tells”? Eisen/Patrick Queen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does our offense have “tells”? Eisen/Patrick Queen

Not sure if many saw this but Patrick Queen was on the Rich Eisen show and was talking about beating the Niners and Miami. He gave Purdy his props, said he should still be up there for MVP talk, but obviously Lamar should win. He was then asked about Miami and he laughed, then said we have “tells” for what we are doing and San Fran did too but wouldn’t go on because they might see them again.

This is not an attack on Tua or McDaniel. I have zero interest in arguments with Tuanon members. I just wondered if REASONABLE fans had any thoughts on this?

This question starts about 3:00.

 
I don't see it as anything specific.

Miami's just the media darling that all the physical teams want to dunk on to prove it's smoke & mirrors. I think the Miami hype put a target on their backs and teams like the Bills, Eagles and Ravens enjoy blowing that image up.

If you want to be a big-time team you have to get comfortable in big-time games and Miami just hasn't found their comfort level there at this point. The last few seasons have been far from perfect. We've seen Miami's offense disappear (e.g. Tennessee in '21, Steelers, Chargers in '22). We've seen them come up short (e.g. 49ers in '22, Eagles, Chiefs in '23). We've seen them get curb-stomped (e.g. Bills, Ravens this year).

I wish it were different but I do think that people want to tee off on Miami's OL and pressure Tua because they see the Offense as a bit soft and over-hyped. I've always found the media hype somewhat uncomfortable when Miami is yet to even win a Playoff game. You can't drop "Super Bowl" talk in public before you've played a game in the Playoffs. It's just not professional. People see that and it puts a target on you.

I think when you go out of your way to brag about how "accurate" and "special" a QB is, other defenses, particularly physical, ones take it as a challenge to disrupt him and make him suffer. It's football.
 
I think this can be said for every team. If there was an obvious "tell" I think our piecemeal oline would look way worse than they have. btw, this guy turns 10 min into an hour. We have 3 guys with 1k plus yds the "tell" must be anemic
 
That video is just so bad. Straight amateur. Keeps repeating the same thing and keeps bringing up his past opinions in choppy form. Clear, concise and thorough is what you want from your reporting. Not half sentences and repetition
 
based on what they did to each offense, one has to think whatever it is, he is not making it up. both 49ers and Dolphins run a similar system too, and have similar QBs, so it makes sense
 
He is a rambling buffoon...
 
