Does our offense have “tells”? Eisen/Patrick Queen

Not sure if many saw this but Patrick Queen was on the Rich Eisen show and was talking about beating the Niners and Miami. He gave Purdy his props, said he should still be up there for MVP talk, but obviously Lamar should win. He was then asked about Miami and he laughed, then said we have “tells” for what we are doing and San Fran did too but wouldn’t go on because they might see them again.
This is not an attack on Tua or McDaniel. I have zero interest in arguments with Tuanon members. I just wondered if REASONABLE fans had any thoughts on this?
This question starts about 3:00.
