Does our offense have “tells”? Eisen/Patrick Queen

I don't see it as anything specific.



Miami's just the media darling that all the physical teams want to dunk on to prove it's smoke & mirrors. I think the Miami hype put a target on their backs and teams like the Bills, Eagles and Ravens enjoy blowing that image up.



If you want to be a big-time team you have to get comfortable in big-time games and Miami just hasn't found their comfort level there at this point. The last few seasons have been far from perfect. We've seen Miami's offense disappear (e.g. Tennessee in '21, Steelers, Chargers in '22). We've seen them come up short (e.g. 49ers in '22, Eagles, Chiefs in '23). We've seen them get curb-stomped (e.g. Bills, Ravens this year).



I wish it were different but I do think that people want to tee off on Miami's OL and pressure Tua because they see the Offense as a bit soft and over-hyped. I've always found the media hype somewhat uncomfortable when Miami is yet to even win a Playoff game. You can't drop "Super Bowl" talk in public before you've played a game in the Playoffs. It's just not professional. People see that and it puts a target on you.



I think when you go out of your way to brag about how "accurate" and "special" a QB is, other defenses, particularly physical, ones take it as a challenge to disrupt him and make him suffer. It's football.