Does Our Potential New GM, Coach And QB Have A Name, Or Is It A Process?

I know everyone likes to focus on the names and the details. I understand attacking the problem, and speculating on solutions at the name and detail level is fun. Who should our next savior QB be? Who exactly should we draft? Which guy should be the coach? How should the salary cap be managed? Who should be cut? Who should be traded? Which free agents should we sign? All the things people always talk about. While fun, I also believe this is a mistake. This is the same way the franchise has been run for 25 years, which has led to zero playoff wins.



For all the focus on individual player names, and QBs, and coaches, the one other thing this franchise has not had for 25 years, which I believe is the most important thing, is a good and fully empowered GM with a good org structure, who is running the whole show, soup to nuts, and not saddled with a coach that was forced on him. This I believe is where it all starts. You bring in the next Chris Grier or Mike Tannenbaum with the same org structure, you are going to get the same results.



If we can get a good GM in here, that is fully empowered, with the right org structure, everything will ultimately be solved for. It might not be right away, but it will happen. The salary cap issues will be worked out, we will have our coach, we will find a QB, and we will win a playoff game. We will not have to solve for the details, the new GM will. That is what needs to happen, and Ross needs to finally understand this. He has tried everything else, so you would hope the lightbulb eventually goes off.



Therefore, who should the new GM be? I will answer honestly, and in a way that most will not find satisfying.



It is not my job to name the guy, nor is it possible for me to name the guy, given I am not the one doing the interviews hearing what they have to say. Further I know a lot of guys that look good on paper, suck in practice. Alec Halaby from the Eagles looks great on paper. Winning organization, learned from a great GM, has all the bona fides. But I also know a lot of good #2's do not make good #1's. End of day it is the job of the #1 to make the decisions, and you never know if the former #2 will be equally as good at that. Many/most are not. If we hired Halaby I would probably say great hire, but that also does not mean he will be good. From the second he is hired, after a brief moment of applause, he is on the clock and gets judged by me not for what his name is and where he came from, but what he actually does.



Having said all of that, if I was running the show, I know exactly what I would do to maximize my chances of getting a really good GM:



-Try to hire someone from a winning organization with a winning culture that knows how to win, who has been well trained by a winning GM like the Eagles or the Rams. Someone who also can be a bit of a hardass given the attendant issues of being in Miami.



-I would get all the bums and yes men (Marino, Garfinkel, etc) that have been part of the problem and here for all the mistakes and bad decisions off the search committee and/or give them a minimal voice. I would add people to the search committee that know how to win and what it takes. That would be people like Jimmy Johnson, and maybe even Pat Riley and Bill Zito. Guys who understand what makes a successful GM in sports. I would love to fire Ross from the search committee too, but that is not happening, sadly.



-I would grant the candidates the opportunity to have full autonomy here. That means the new GM gets to decide who the head coach is, and who the staff is. That means nobody is forced on the new GM. Not McDaniel, not Shore, not Champ, not anyone. This is how you get a good candidate to say yes.



-I would tell the new GM they have full autonomy to blow up the entire organization down if they want to. No short term pressure on results. That means they can trade anyone or cut anyone or do whatever they want.



This is how I believe you get a really good GM to take the job here. Then when they hire someone, I will judge them. I will judge that individuals performance while they are here. That is all I can do.



Bigger picture, this I believe is the solution. Not the coach, not the QB. That is thinking bottom up, and it has not worked for 25 years. Think top down, put the right structure in place and get the right guy, and those other things will be solved for.